Class 5A, 4A results the from the LHSAA state track meet Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium
Class 5A
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 84. 2. Zachary, 73. 3. John Curtis, 69. 4. Ruston, 55. 5. Lafayette, 28. 6. Baton Rouge High, 26. 7. Dutchtown, 24. 8. Scotlandville, 22. 8. Barbe, 22. 8. Hahnville, 22. 11. Ouachita Parish, 21. 12. Parkway, 20. 12. Central Lafourche, 20. 14. Alexandria, 16. 14. Benton, 16. 16. Mandeville, 13. 17. West Jefferson, 12. 18. Byrd, 10. 19. Mount Carmel, 9. 20. Pineville, 6. 20. Walker, 6. 22. Airline, 4. 22. Fontainebleau, 4. 24. Ponchatoula, 3. 25. Riverdale, 1. 25. Hammond, 1. 25. Sulphur, 1. 25. East St. John, 1.
Field
High jump: 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-05.75. 2. Riley Wilson, St. Joseph's, 5-03.75. 3. Danielle Lee, Ouachita Parish, 5-03.75.
Pole vault: 1. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-08. 2. Ava Riche, St. Joseph, 11-05.25. 3. Kataline Dailey, Barbe, 10-11.50.
Shot put: 1. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 42-09.75. 2. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 41-01.75. 3. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 38-01.25.
Long jump: 1. Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 18-06.50. 2. Ava Riche, St. Joseph, 18-05. 3. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-04.25.
Javelin: 1. Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 135-09. 2. Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph, 134-05. 3. Arianna White, Mount Carmel, 129-11.
Triple jump: 1. Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 40-03.50. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-07.75. 3. Jaslyn Smith, Pineville, 38-06.
Discus: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 137-06. 2. Mikeala Williams, Parkway, 116-11. 3. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 116-09.
Track
4x800: 1. Mandeville, 9:32.62 (Alden Sonnier, Christen Chehardy, Mallory Edney, Anna Huffman). 2. St. Joseph's, 9:37.99. 3. John Curtis, 9:44.01.
4x200: 1. Ruston, 1:38.55 (Kemiah Spencer, Jada Williams, Corlasia Scott, Tyra Fields). 2. John Curtis, 1:38.73. 3. Zachary, 1:39.14.
1,600: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph, 5:08.30. 2. Isabelle Russell, Benton, 5:17.43. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph, 5:19.93.
100 hurdles: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.34. 2. Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 14.51. 3. Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 14.84.
100: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.39. 2. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 11.52. 3. Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.88. 3. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 11.88.
800: 1. Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:15.76. 2. Alexandra Johnson, Hahnville, 2:18.14. 3. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:18.91.
4x100: 1. Ruston, 47.39 (Chelsi Tatum, Kemiah Spencer, Corlasia Scott, Tyra Fields). 2. Zachary, 47.65. 3. Alexandria, 47.72.
400: 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 54.02. 2. Kali Magana, John Curtis, 55.95. 3. Alexandra Johnson, Hahnville, 56.65.
300 hurdles: 1. Faith Lee, Ouachita Parish, 45.06. 2. Corlasia Scott, Ruston, 45.48. 3. Jamie Willis, Benton, 46.68.
200: 1. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 23.41. 2. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.12. 3. Kevell Byrd, Hahnville, 24.36.
3,200: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 11:14.86. 2. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 11:32.55. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 11:53.16.
4x400 relay: 1. John Curtis, 3:48.73 (Laila Johnson, Kali Magana, London Parker, Raven Nunnery). 2. Ruston, 3:53.18. 3. Scotlandville, 3:55.00.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Ruston, 82.50. 2. Zachary, 67. 3. Ouachita Parish, 50. 4. Catholic High, 48. 5. Jesuit, 32. 6. Sam Houston, 31. 7. Woodlawn, 28. 8. Mandeville, 24. 9. Captain Shreve, 23. 10. Scotlandville, 20. 10. Alexandria, 20. 12. Natchitoches Central, 18. 12. East Ascension, 18. 14. St. Amant, 17. 15. Byrd, 15. 16. Brother Martin, 13.50. 17. Hahnville, 12. 17. Barbe, 12. 19. Hammond, 10. 20. Central Lafourche, 9. 20. St. Augustine, 9. 22. Live Oak, 8. 22. Dutchtown, 8. 22. Slidell, 8. 25. Sulphur, 6. 26. Shaw, 4. 26. Southwood, 4. 26. Walker, 4. 26, New Iberia, 4. 30. Benton, 3. 30. Terrebonne, 3. 32. Denham Springs, 2. 33. John Curtis, 1. 33. John Ehret, 1. 33. H.L Bourgeois, 1. 33. West Ouachita, 1. 33. Destrehan, 1. 38. West Monroe, .50. 38. East St. John, .50.
Field
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-07.50. 2. Jayden Averhart, Slidell, 6-05.50. 2. Kaleb Goodly, 6-05.50. 2. Billy Davis, Hahnville, 6-05.50. 2. Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 6-05.50.
Shot put: 1. Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 57-00.75. 2. Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 54-05.50. 3. Oluwagbe Ojemakinde, Natchitoches, 53-01.
Long jump: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 23-08. 2. W’Juanteraus Rodrique, 23-00.75. 3. Brandon Green, Ruston, 22-07.25.
Javelin: 1. John O’Conor, Mandeville, 189-09. 2. Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 186-10. 3. Brandon Daigle, Sulphur, 177-00.
Pole vault: 1. Beau Domingue, Hammond, 17-0.25. 2. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-4.75. 3. Aiden Devine, 13-11.25.
Discus: 1. Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 173-1. 2. Gerard Lorio, Catholic High, 152-11. 3. Cole Martin, 141-1.
Triple jump: 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 49-3.75. 2. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita Parish, 48-1.75. 3. Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 47-2.25.
Track
4x800 relay: 1. Ruston, 7:56.44 (Caleb Babineaux, Bryar Madden, Josiah Whitaker, Dyllon Nimmers). 2. Catholic High, 8:02.87. 3. Central Lafourche, 8:16.46.
4x200 relay: 1. Woodlawn, 1:26.14 (Jay Veon Haynes, J’Marcus Sewell, Jordan Matthews, Lanard Harris). 2. Zachary, 1:26.26. 3. Ouachita Parish, 1:26.71.
1,600: 1. Michael Vocke, Jesuit, 4:17.27. 2. Then Langley, Zachary, 4:18.45. 3. Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:18.71.
110 hurdles: 1. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 13.76. 2. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 13.95. 3. Jerrick Lucas, Hahnville, 14.63.
100: 1. Keonte Gaines, Alexandria, 10.47. 2. Kendrick Law, Captain Shreve, 10.48. 3. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 10.55.
800: 1. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 1:57.15. 2. Zander Dunbar, St. Augustine, 1:57.62. 3. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 1:57.94.
4x100 relay: 1. Ruston, 41.14 (Brandon Green, Demarrion Rhone, Deontre Griffin, Keitravion Hargrove). 2. Captain Shreve, 41.78. 3. Ouachita Parish, 42.20.
400: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 47.50. 2. Braylin Demars, Natchitoches, 47.52. 3. Marquez Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 48.57.
300 hurdles: 1. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 36.42. 2. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 36.91. 3. Brandon Green, Ruston, 38.72.
200: 1. Keonte Green, Alexandria, 21.20. 2. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21.45. 3. Demarrion Rhone, Ruston, 21.48.
3,200: 1. Jack DesRoches, Jesuit, 9:47.89. 2. Trent Wells, Byrd, 9:48.22. 3. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 9:49.49.
4x400 relay: 1. Ouachita Parish, 3:17.25 (Jeremy Nelson, Joseph Harris, Isaiah Brown, Kashie Crockett). 2. Ruston, 3:19.54. 3. Catholic High, 3:20.04.
Class 4A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Westgate, 61. 2. Warren Easton, 51. 3. Carencro, 50. 4. Belle Chasse, 41. 5. Tioga, 37. 6. North DeSoto, 33. 7. Cecilia, 32. 8. Carver, 31. 9. Leesville, 22. 9. Ben Franklin, 22. 11. Neville, 20. 11. Teurlings Catholic, 20. 13. Broadmoor, 18. 14. St. Thomas More, 16. 15. Helen Cox, 15. 15. Northwood, 15. 17. Vandebilt Catholic, 13. 18. Plaquemine, 12. 19. Opelousas, 11. 20. Edna Karr, 10. 21. DeRidder, 8. 21. Istrouma, 8. 21. Tara, 8. 24. Lakeshore, 6. 25. Minden, 5. 26. Beau Chene, 4. 26. Liberty, 4. 26. Northside, 4. 26. Bastrop, 4. 30. Salmen, 2. 30. Huntington, 2. 30. McMain, 2. 33. New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, 1. 33. South Lafourche, 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1. Lawrence Lambert, George Washington Carver, 22-9. 2. Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 22-7. 3. Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 22-5.25.
Pole vault: 1. Hayes Thompson, Vanderbilt Catholic, 15-0. 2. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 12-11. 3. Logan Ferguson, North DeSoto, 12-5.25.
Javelin: 1. Josh Ponthier, Tioga, 180-03. 2. Richard Seymour, St. Thomas More, 179-08. 3. Dylan Bruce, Tioga, 159-08.
High jump: 1. Sherman Hawkins, Tioga, 6-5.50. 1. Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 6-5.50. 3. Jaymeion Henderson, Leesville, 5-11.50. 3. Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 5-11.50. 3. Jaylin Williams, Salmen, 5-11.50. 3. Travin Gardner, Westgate, 5-11.50.
Shot put: 1. Cameron Foster, Northwood, 51-2.75. 2. Derron Griffin, DeRidder, 49-3.75. 3. Cameron Jackson, Bastrop, 45-4.25.
Triple jump: 1. Jontavious MaGee, Opelousas, 46-1.50. 2. Ezra Gillis, Plaquemine, 44-1.25. 3. Lawrence Lambert, George Washington Carver, 44-0.
Discus: 1. Wilson Yates, Neville, 143-11. 2. Givel Nelson Nunez, Broadmoor, 138-3. 3. Kyle Maggio, Lakeshore, 134-4.
Track
4x800 relay: 1. Belle Chasse, 8:05.28 (Louden Boudreaux, Jack Howell, Landin Medere, Brady Palmer). 2. Westgate, 8:09.44. 3. Ben Franklin, 8:25.39.
4x200 relay: 1. Carencro, 1:26.22 (Kalen Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Kendrell Williams, Jonathan Green). 2. Westgate, 1:27.34. 3. Warren Easton, 1:27.37.
1,600: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:30.39. 2. Antonio Blackwell, Leesville, 4:34.41. 3. Adam Aldahir, Ben Franklin, 4:40.21.
110 hurdles: 1. Cole Palmer, North DeSoto, 14.59. 2. Ronald Lewis, Warren Easton, 14.81. 3. Camron Spencer, Westgate, 14.98.
100: 1. Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 10.33. 2. Jonathan Green, Carencro, 10.47. 3. Tariq Watson, Helen Cox, 10.49.
800: 1. Jaxon Parker, Neville, 1:57.88. 2. Christian Francisco, Westgate, 1:59.07. 3. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 1:59.11.
4x100: 1. Westgate, 41.89 (Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Amazon Eugene, Mekhi Boutte). 2. Istrouma, 42.15. 3. Warren Easton, 42.65.
400: 1. Kendrell Williams, Carencro, 49.37. 2. Dez’tevin Frank, Broadmoor, 49.39. 3. Reginald Williams, George Washington Carver, 50.59.
300 hurdles: 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 39.02. 2. Cole Palmer, North DeSoto, 39.47. 3. Ronald Lewis, Warren Easton, 39.98.
200: 1. Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 21.05. 2. Tariq Watson, Helen Cox, 21.40. 3. Jonathan Green, Carencro, 21.44.
3,200: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:54.24. 2. Antonio Blackwell, Leesville, 10:12.63. 3. Adam Aldahir, Ben Franklin, 10:12.85.
4x400 relay: 1. Westgate, 3:22.68 (Christian Francisco, Davian Mill, Tray’Quan Francis, Mekhi Boutte). 2. North DeSoto, 3:27.30. 3. Carencro, 3:28.19.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Vandebilt Catholic, 89. 2. Huntington, 54. 3. Booker T. Washington, 52. 4. Teurlings Catholic, 47. 5. Northside, 43. 6. St. Michael, 41. 7. North Vermilion, 34. 8. Lusher Charter, 28. 9. Lakeshore, 22. 10. Breaux Bridge, 17. 11. Evangel Christian, 16. 12. Leesville, 13. 13. LaGrange, 12. 13. North DeSoto, 12. 13. St. Thomas More, 12. 13. DeRidder, 12. 17. Carencro, 11. 18. Edna Karr, 10. 19. Warren Easton, 8. 19. Opelousas, 8. 19. South Lafourche, 8. 22. Cecilia, 6. 22. Liberty, 6. 22. Belle Chasse, 6. 25. Eunice, 4. 25. St. Scholastica, 4. 25. Tioga, 4. 28. Istrouma, 2. 28. Plaquemine, 2. 28. Beau Chene, 2. 28. Cabrini, 2. 32. Bastrop, 1. 32. Washington-Marion, 1.
Field
Long jump: 1. Catherin Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 18-6.50. 2. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 18-1.50. 3. Demetria Harris, Huntington, 18-1.
Javelin: 1. Malayne Doucet, Teurlings, 121-10. 2. Evan Duet, South Lafourche, 111-8. 3. Le’Aisa Brown, North Vermilion, 105-8.
High jump: 1. Miranda Tillery, Lakeshore, 5-3.75. 2. McKenzie Shaw, LaGrange, 5-1.75. 3. Serenity Palmer, Huntington, 5-1.75.
Shot put: 1. Reign Riley, Lusher Charter, 36-0. 2. Taylor Bell, Huntington, 35-6. 3. Johna Lewis, North Vermilion, 35-5.25.
Triple jump: 1. Emery Prentice, Vandebilt, 37-1.25. 2. Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 36-0.25. 3. Serenity Palmer, Huntington, 35-8.
Pole vault: 1. Emery Prentice, Vandebilt, 13-6.25. 2. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-10.75. 3. Addison Richey, Teurlings, 11-10.75.
Discus: 1. Johna Lewis, North Vermilion, 107-10. 2. Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge, 102-08. 3. Reign Riley, Lusher Charter, 97-9.
Track
4x800 relay : 1. Vandebilt, 9:50.63 (Logan Hamilton, Brynn Kelso, Ella Chesnut, Laura Seibert). 2. Teurlings, 10:10.91. 3. St. Michael, 10:11.40.
4x200 relay: 1. Northside, 1:43.63 (Danya Curry, Quincy Simon, Zirra Wilson, Danaisha George). 2. Huntington, 1:45.74. 3. Booker T. Washington, 1:46.97.
1,600: 1. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 5:18.41. 2. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 5:23.34. 3. Lina Zacapa-Mills, Leesville, 5:32.69.
100 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, Booker T. Washington, 13.71. 2. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 14.59. 3. Demetria Harris, Huntington, 14.84.
100: 1. Chyler Turner, Booker T. Washington Carver, 11.76. 2. Ja’Niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge, 12.32. 3. Aaronyana Wilson, Evangel Christian, 12.47.
800: 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 2:21.26. 2. Kori Dupree, Edna Karr, 2:25.04. 3. Alexis Esteves, Warren Easton, 2:26.37.
4x100 relay: 1. Huntington, 48.40 (Kayla Taylor, Demetria Harris, Kyessence Johnson, Samantha Taylor). 2. Vandebilt, 49.34. 3. Booker T. Washington, 49.44.
400: 1. Aaronyana Wilson, Evangel Christian, 57.03. 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 57.34. 3. Evangelynn Griffin, Carencro, 58.75.
300 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, Booker T. Washington, 43.44. 2. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 46.45. 3. Jahnisha Campbell, North Vermilion, 48.42.
200: 1. Chyler Turner, Booker T. Washington, 23.91. 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.61. 3. Janice Jorden, Belle Chasse, 25.84.
3,200: 1. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:24.78. 2. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 12:09.24. 3. Logan Hamilton, Vandebilt, 12:14.64.
4x400 relay: 1. Northside, 4:03.68 (Danaisha George, Zirra Wilson, Makyra Thibodeaux, Quincy Simon). 2. Lakeshore, 4:08.19. 3. Lusher, 4:10.93.