1, BACK TO NORMAL, OR NOT: The answer here appears to be “or not” based on how our world is trending. Given the number of scrimmages and jamborees canceled by COVID-19 protocols over the last two weeks, it looks like 2021 could be a lot like 2020, when football schedules were altered weekly. With the LHSAA locked into its stance of assigning forfeits to team who miss games with COVID-19 new dynamics are in play.
2, BRING ON PATRIOT GAMES: After two years of sub-varsity competition, Liberty joins the Class 4A varsity ranks, following in the footsteps of Istrouma two years ago. There was a learning curve for Istrouma early in 2019. How the Patriots evolve will be watched carefully. As a full magnet school, Liberty represents a new breed. Full magnet schools seldom offer all traditional sports. The closest comparison may be Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd.
3, THROW THEM SOMETHING MISTER(S): Zachary’s Eli Holstein is a Texas A&M commitment and leads a talented group of junior QBs. If LSU is DBU, Baton Rouge could just be QB Prep in 2021. Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, Reese Mooney of Denham Springs and Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett may be the lead dogs, but the pack is deep and loaded with experience. Don’t believe it? Five other local 5A teams also return starting QBs this year.
4, CATCH THEM WHEN YOU CAN: An injury kept Dutchtown’s Tennessee commitment Dylan Sampson from displaying his speed at the LHSAA’s Class 5A outdoor track meet. Newcomer Kaleb Jackson of Liberty is another RB/sprinter speed who matched up with Istrouma RB Le’Veon Moss in 4A track. Scotlandville has its Gunn Show with RB Marlon Gunn, whose Power 5 offers include Florida State. Shazz Preston of St. James is area’s top wide receiver.
5, TURF (ALMOST) ALL THE TIME: Zachary was the first school to install artificial turf more than a decade ago and others have followed suit. Parkview Baptist, Denham Springs, Live Oak, Walker and Central were among them. Things move to a new level this year with seven schools adding turf, including all four Ascension Parish-based schools. West Feliciana’s turf is in place. Ditto that for Dutchtown. Work on the rest continues during the season.
6, THE REDEMPTORIST EFFECT: The Wolves were a football force starting in the early 2000s. Of course, the school closed in 2015. Four coaches who helped lead Redemptorist prominence are active head coaches who have a combined 563 career wins. Sid Edwards, the RHS head coach, is at Central and has a 172-69 record. Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta (142-57), Zachry’s David Brewerton (134-43) and The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner (115-61) were all assistants on Edwards’ staff.
7, GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Much is expected of multiple teams and players as LHSAA schools gear up for what we hope is a full season after an abbreviated 2020 campaign. Zachary’s five-year string of semifinals/title appearances ended in 2020. Scotlandville has the experience to challenge for its first Division I title-game berth since 2016. Class 3A royalty St. James, Lutcher, University High, Madison Prep, have set the bar high too with six titles in recent years.
8, SOMETHING TO PROVE: LHSAA sanctions took two titles and two runner-up finishes from Division I Catholic High over the summer. Will the Bears play with a chip on their shoulder? Could be. The Bears are talented. And so is Division IV Southern Lab. The Kittens have made it to the semifinals regularly times since LHSAA sanctions in 2017 took away two titles and a runner-up finish. Could this be SLHS’ year. Again, we’ll see.
9, FABULOUS FRIDAYS: The best news for fans is that the list of local marquee games starts with Week 1. Zachary hosts East Ascension for a matchup of local Class 5A powers from different districts. Seeking something a little different? How about Jesuit at Woodlawn in Class 5A. Want a road game or two to consider? Try U-High vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni Stadium or Madison Prep vs. Edna Karr at Behrman Stadium.
10, BACK HOME IN THE DOME: Barring unforeseen events, the LHSAA’s Prep Classic will return to the Caesars Superdome with nonselect Class 1A to 5A finals on Dec. 10-11. Nonselect and select schools united in 2020 to play at Northwestern State due to COVID-19 issues. The only other time the event was not based at the superdome was 2005 following Hurricane Katrina. Select schools are set to play their title games at neutral sites.