Nearly nine months after Zachary High came from behind in the final two minutes to win the LHSAA’s Class 5A title to close out one high school football season, another will begin.
The passage into fall consists of a kaleidoscope of colors ranging from bright orange to brown, yellow and green in most places. But in Louisiana, we’re just a bit different. Instead of a passage, the passing of a football is the thing to watch.
Like multi-colored foliage, each high school football season offers a unique signature and seemingly endless possibilities. The 2018 season was a year of repeats locally as both Zachary and University High of Division II won titles for the second year in a row.
What is store for 2019? More talent and pizazz tempered by the latest LHSAA-related split decision.
For the first time since 1980, some LHSAA football titles — four of them — will be decided somewhere other than the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Details are still being hammered out, but LHSAA member principals voted in January to give select schools the autonomy to host stand-alone title events in football and other sports split along select/nonselect lines really is a game-changer.
There will be a retro feel. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic set for Dec. 13-14 will consist of five (call them nonselect) title games for the first time since LHSAA principals voted to split its football championships in 2013. The site or sites for select title games scheduled for Dec. 5-7 won’t be decided until early September.
Does Louisiana have the talent, loyalty and rich traditions to support title games on back-to-back weekends? Absolutely. The select/nonselect games were held on separate weekends a few times. Coaches talk a lot about players “buying in.” This time, the buy-in falls on the fans.
But … long before any local/area team plays for one of the nine LHSAA titles, other battles must be won. There will be top-tier players to see. Baton Rouge is the home of the top prospect in the senior class for the second straight year.
Last year it was The Dunham School’s Derek Singley Jr., who is set to start at cornerback for LSU. University defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, an LSU commitment, tops the class of 2020.
Zachary won its third Class 5A title in four years by edging West Monroe 27-24 in that final game of 2018 and is the logical team leader of the pack. Can the Broncos do it again? Quarterback Keilon Brown and wide receiver Chris Hilton — the duo that teamed up for the title-winning score — are back, but a retooled defense must mature quickly.
Plenty of eyes will watch U-High too. Along with a talented 2019 class, the Cubs bid adieu to coach Chad Mahaffey, who is now head coach at Class 5A Walker — one of the challengers Zachary faces in District 4-5A. And Catholic High is another team to watch as East Ascension leads the Ascension Parish trio set for another 5-5A scramble. Could this be the year EAHS breaks through?
District 7-3A also has a retro look. Parkview Baptist is back with U-High again. For the first time in nearly 20 years PBS won’t run the option as its new coach, ex-Louisville and Christian Life QB Stefan LeFors, prefers a passing attack. Baker and Madison Prep look to make the 7-3A race balanced.
Class 1A powers Southern Lab and Ascension Catholic have retooling to do, too. Plaquemine in 7-4A and East Feliciana in 7-2A. Others not mentioned will claim their place in the spotlight too.
There are 52 teams and a possible 15 weeks in the season. Let the games begin.