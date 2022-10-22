BR.desteastscension.091722 HS 2568.JPG

Destrehan's Leslie Jefferson (1) lines up against East Ascension's D'ron Mczeal (12) on the play, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Class 5A

1. Destrehan (8-0) beat Sulphur, 49-10

2. Karr (4-3) beat Holy Cross, 54-7

3. Catholic-BR (7-1) beat Woodlawn-BR, 30-28

4. Zachary (6-1) beat Central-BR, 42-28

5. Ruston (7-1) beat West Ouachita, 48-7

6. John Curtis (6-1) plays Saturday

7. St. Augustine (6-1) plays Saturday

8. Acadiana (5-3) lost to Southside, 22-7

9. West Monroe (6-1) beat Ouachita Parish, 45-14

10. Brother Martin (5-3) lost to Archbishop Rummel, 3-0

Others receiving votes: Parkway (7-1) beat Natchitoches Central, 37-22; Byrd (5-3) lost to Airline, 48-28; East St. John (8-0) beat Terrebonne, 35-12; Carencro (7-1) beat Sam Houston, 72-55; Southside (7-1) beat Acadiana, 22-7; Archbishop Rummel (5-3) beat Brother Martin, 3-0; Scotlandville (5-3) beat Liberty, 48-28.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (7-1) beat Teurlings Catholic, 35-30

2. Teurlings Catholic (7-1) lost to St. Thomas More, 35-30

3. Warren Easton (7-1) beat Madison Prep, 20-14

4. Lafayette Christian (6-2) beat Westgate, 35-6

5. Neville (6-2) beat Tioga, 43-7

6. De La Salle (8-0) beat Riverdale, 48-9

7. Westgate (6-2) lost to Lafayette Christian, 35-6

8. Lutcher (7-1) beat Assumption, 21-13

9. North DeSoto (8-0) beat Huntington, 48-6

10. Opelousas (7-1) beat Cecilia, 21-16

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (8-0) beat Belaire, 55-14; Northwood-SH (6-2) beat B.T. Washington-SH, 49-6; Plaquemine (8-0) beat Broadmoor, 52-8; Leesville (7-1) beat LaGrange, 56-6; Huntington (5-3) lost to North DeSoto, 48-6; Franklin Parish (6-2) lost to Carroll, 29-8; Archbishop Shaw (6-2) beat Patterson, 57-21.

Class 3A

1. Union Parish (7-1) beat Richwood, 21-20

2. E.D. White (7-1) beat Berwick, 45-21

3. Church Point (8-0) beat Ville Platte, 58-20

4. St. James (7-1) beat Donaldsonville, 41-12

5. Madison Prep (5-3) lost to Warren Easton, 20-14

6. Iowa (7-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 17-16

7. University (5-3) beat Glen Oaks, 53-6

8. Carroll (7-0) beat Franklin Parish, 29-8

9. Abbeville (5-3) lost to Erath, 31-21

10. Bogalusa (6-1) did not play

Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist (7-1) beat Mentorship, 54-12; John F. Kennedy (6-1) plays Saturday; St. Louis (7-1) beat South Lafourche 38-6, Amite (5-3) beat Albany, 34-2; Sterlington (4-4) beat North Webster, 48-7; Lake Charles Prep (3-5) lost to Iowa, 17-16; Berwick (6-2) lost to E.D. White, 45-21.

Class 2A

1. Many (7-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge, 58-0

2. Newman (6-1) beat Country Day, 31-14

3. Dunham (7-1) beat East Feliciana, 41-32

4. Mangham (7-1) beat Ferriday, 62-12

5. Calvary Baptist (6-2) beat D’Arbonne Woods, 56-7

6. Notre Dame (6-2) beat DeQuincy, 49-0

7. St. Charles (5-3) beat M.L. King Charter, 23-6

8. North Caddo (6-2) beat Green Oaks, 38-0

9. Avoyelles (5-3) lost to Southern Lab, 35-14

10. Oak Grove (5-3) beat Madison, 49-6

Others receiving votes: Welsh (7-0) beat Lake Arthur, 59-13; Rosepine (7-1) beat Menard, 48-2; Episcopal-BR (7-1) beat Northeast, 55-0, General Trass (6-2) beat Vidalia, 58-22.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (7-1) beat Cedar Creek, 34-10

2. Vermilion Catholic (8-0) beat Centerville, 43-0

3. Homer (6-2) beat Arcadia, 43-6

4. Southern Lab (5-2) beat Avoyelles, 35-14

5. Kentwood (7-1) beat Slaughter, 20-6

6. Logansport (6-2) beat LaSalle, 38-0

7. Riverside (7-1) beat Cohen, 56-0

8. Glenbrook (8-0) beat Plain Dealing, 48-16

9. Haynesville (7-1) Beat Magnolia Charter, 48-6

10. Ascension Catholic (6-2) beat Covenant Christian, 60-7

Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC (7-1) beat St. Edmund, 47-14; St. Frederick (5-2) did not play; Central Catholic (7-1) beat Hanson Memorial, 60-14; St. Martin’s (7-1) beat West St. John, 40-0; Opelousas Catholic (5-3) beat North Central, 66-0; Cedar Creek (5-3) lost to Ouachita Christian, 34-10; Basile (7-1) beat Port Barre, 24-6; Hanson Memorial (7-1) lost to Central Catholic, 60-14.

