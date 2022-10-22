Class 5A
1. Destrehan (8-0) beat Sulphur, 49-10
2. Karr (4-3) beat Holy Cross, 54-7
3. Catholic-BR (7-1) beat Woodlawn-BR, 30-28
4. Zachary (6-1) beat Central-BR, 42-28
5. Ruston (7-1) beat West Ouachita, 48-7
6. John Curtis (6-1) plays Saturday
7. St. Augustine (6-1) plays Saturday
8. Acadiana (5-3) lost to Southside, 22-7
9. West Monroe (6-1) beat Ouachita Parish, 45-14
10. Brother Martin (5-3) lost to Archbishop Rummel, 3-0
Others receiving votes: Parkway (7-1) beat Natchitoches Central, 37-22; Byrd (5-3) lost to Airline, 48-28; East St. John (8-0) beat Terrebonne, 35-12; Carencro (7-1) beat Sam Houston, 72-55; Southside (7-1) beat Acadiana, 22-7; Archbishop Rummel (5-3) beat Brother Martin, 3-0; Scotlandville (5-3) beat Liberty, 48-28.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (7-1) beat Teurlings Catholic, 35-30
2. Teurlings Catholic (7-1) lost to St. Thomas More, 35-30
3. Warren Easton (7-1) beat Madison Prep, 20-14
4. Lafayette Christian (6-2) beat Westgate, 35-6
5. Neville (6-2) beat Tioga, 43-7
6. De La Salle (8-0) beat Riverdale, 48-9
7. Westgate (6-2) lost to Lafayette Christian, 35-6
8. Lutcher (7-1) beat Assumption, 21-13
9. North DeSoto (8-0) beat Huntington, 48-6
10. Opelousas (7-1) beat Cecilia, 21-16
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (8-0) beat Belaire, 55-14; Northwood-SH (6-2) beat B.T. Washington-SH, 49-6; Plaquemine (8-0) beat Broadmoor, 52-8; Leesville (7-1) beat LaGrange, 56-6; Huntington (5-3) lost to North DeSoto, 48-6; Franklin Parish (6-2) lost to Carroll, 29-8; Archbishop Shaw (6-2) beat Patterson, 57-21.
Class 3A
1. Union Parish (7-1) beat Richwood, 21-20
2. E.D. White (7-1) beat Berwick, 45-21
3. Church Point (8-0) beat Ville Platte, 58-20
4. St. James (7-1) beat Donaldsonville, 41-12
5. Madison Prep (5-3) lost to Warren Easton, 20-14
6. Iowa (7-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 17-16
7. University (5-3) beat Glen Oaks, 53-6
8. Carroll (7-0) beat Franklin Parish, 29-8
9. Abbeville (5-3) lost to Erath, 31-21
10. Bogalusa (6-1) did not play
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist (7-1) beat Mentorship, 54-12; John F. Kennedy (6-1) plays Saturday; St. Louis (7-1) beat South Lafourche 38-6, Amite (5-3) beat Albany, 34-2; Sterlington (4-4) beat North Webster, 48-7; Lake Charles Prep (3-5) lost to Iowa, 17-16; Berwick (6-2) lost to E.D. White, 45-21.
Class 2A
1. Many (7-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge, 58-0
2. Newman (6-1) beat Country Day, 31-14
3. Dunham (7-1) beat East Feliciana, 41-32
4. Mangham (7-1) beat Ferriday, 62-12
5. Calvary Baptist (6-2) beat D’Arbonne Woods, 56-7
6. Notre Dame (6-2) beat DeQuincy, 49-0
7. St. Charles (5-3) beat M.L. King Charter, 23-6
8. North Caddo (6-2) beat Green Oaks, 38-0
9. Avoyelles (5-3) lost to Southern Lab, 35-14
10. Oak Grove (5-3) beat Madison, 49-6
Others receiving votes: Welsh (7-0) beat Lake Arthur, 59-13; Rosepine (7-1) beat Menard, 48-2; Episcopal-BR (7-1) beat Northeast, 55-0, General Trass (6-2) beat Vidalia, 58-22.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (7-1) beat Cedar Creek, 34-10
2. Vermilion Catholic (8-0) beat Centerville, 43-0
3. Homer (6-2) beat Arcadia, 43-6
4. Southern Lab (5-2) beat Avoyelles, 35-14
5. Kentwood (7-1) beat Slaughter, 20-6
6. Logansport (6-2) beat LaSalle, 38-0
7. Riverside (7-1) beat Cohen, 56-0
8. Glenbrook (8-0) beat Plain Dealing, 48-16
9. Haynesville (7-1) Beat Magnolia Charter, 48-6
10. Ascension Catholic (6-2) beat Covenant Christian, 60-7
Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC (7-1) beat St. Edmund, 47-14; St. Frederick (5-2) did not play; Central Catholic (7-1) beat Hanson Memorial, 60-14; St. Martin’s (7-1) beat West St. John, 40-0; Opelousas Catholic (5-3) beat North Central, 66-0; Cedar Creek (5-3) lost to Ouachita Christian, 34-10; Basile (7-1) beat Port Barre, 24-6; Hanson Memorial (7-1) lost to Central Catholic, 60-14.