Two out of 23
Second-seeded East Iberville in Class 1A and No. 9 Madison Prep of 3A are the Baton Rouge area’s only nonselect semifinal survivors. There were 23 area nonselect teams in five classes when the LHSAA playoffs began, including seven from Class 5A and six from Class 3A.
Road warriors
Madison Prep seeks its third straight road playoff win over higher seeded opponent when it travels to fourth Church Point. The Chargers are one of the two lowest seeded teams remaining in the nonselect playoffs. General Trass, formerly Lake Providence, is the 12th-seed in Class 2A.
Top returning trio
Church Point ended St. James’ hopes for a second straight Class 3A title last week. Port Allen ousted defending 2A champion Ferriday the week before. But Class 5A Acadiana, 4A Karr and 1A Oak Grove are all No. 1 seeds and defending champions primed to advance Friday with semifinal wins.
Finals prep time
Select schools have an open date this week because they played their semifinals last week. With the finals for select/nonselect schools set after Christmas on Dec. 27-30 , there is added time for all teams. The 1A finalists have a 10-day gap. It is a 13-day gap for 3A winners