For years, McKinley was the odd team out in Class 5A football. The tradition-rich, inner-city school lacked the enrollment and key resources to match its competition.
In their first season back down in the LHSAA’s Class 4A, the Panthers (3-3, 2-1) find themselves at a crossroads few expected. McKinley hosts St. Michael (2-4, 2-3) in District 6-4A action at 7 p.m. Thursday with a chance to get above the .500 mark.
There are playoff implications for a squad that was 1-8 in 5A a year ago. First-year McKinley head coach Ron Allen has scrutinized what should or could happen next.
“This has been a whole-house change,” Allen said. “We have all the kids buying in and doing what we ask them to do. We do feel good about the end of the year.
“And we know we have two big games coming up with St. Michael and Brusly. Coming in the season, we knew we had a chance to compete with and beat some teams. There are no guarantees. We could win those two games or lose them. We’ll have to continue to play better each week.”
McKinley’s 2022 story is a mix of the good, the bad and one ugly incident. Allen, a McKinley assistant the previous four years, became the historically Black high school’s first White head football coach in April.
He immediately began working with existing staff and others to flip the script. Having a roster of 55 players was a solid start. So was a 43-0 win over Class 2A Baker in the season opener.
Losses to two unbeaten 6-4A teams, Plaquemine and West Feliciana, followed. Then a fight broke out in the second quarter of McKinley’s nondistrict home game with Northside on Sept. 23. Some, but not all players, left the benches.
Law enforcement, coaches and administrators for both schools got things under control but the game was cancelled and eventually deemed a double forfeit by the LHSAA, which suspended more than 30 players between the two schools for the next game.
“I have been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never been embarrassed in my life like I was that night,” Allen noted. “It took me the weekend to figure out how to address it. I was more disappointed than I was mad at that point.”
In addition to taking the required sportsmanship class, there was also punish work and a review of LHSAA rules and ways to handle a confrontation, something the MHS coach says was new for the Panthers.
But McKinley responded with back-to-back wins over Tara and Istrouma. Senior running back Jeremiah Allen and junior safety Demond Boutte are among McKinley’s leaders who believe the team is stronger because of everything that happened.
“We have to be disciplined and accountable … making sure we all do our assignments,” Jeremiah Allen said. “I saw in the spring that my line was stronger and had improved. When they do their job, I have to do mine and make plays. It (fight) was a lesson learned.”
Boutte adds, “It (fight) was crazy … I was watching from the sideline and I knew not to go on the field. That experience has made us stronger and helped us mature as a team and as players.”
There is one added caveat for Thursday’s game. Ron Allen’s daughter is getting married this weekend and he will miss the game. Assistant Kevin Grisby will serve as acting coach.
“This game is another test for us … I can’t wait,” Boutte said.