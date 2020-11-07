PRIDE — Fifth-ranked Episcopal scored 21 first-quarter points and never looked back on the way to a 42-0 victory over Northeast in District 8-2A game played Friday night at NHS.
Running back Ryan Armwood played a lead role for the unbeaten Knights (6-0, 3-0). Armwood ran for 107 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns.
Armwood’s had a 41-yard run on one carry. Dylan Mehrotra completed 6 of 8 passes for 82 yards, including a 27-yard TD pass to Thomas D’Armond that was part of Episcopal’s first-quarter surge.
The Knights limited Northeast (3-2, 0-2) to just 63 yards of offense.
CATHOLIC-PC 49, WESTMINSTER 7: In New Roads, the 10th-ranked Hornets (4-2, 2-0) rolled up 350 yards of offense with 296 yards rushing. CHSPC scored the first six TDs of the game and relied on balance with three players who rushed for 60 or more yards.
Hayden Elliott led the way with 69 yards on 8 carries with 1 TD. Andrew Jewel added 68 yards on 6 carries and a TD.
LSU commitment Matthew Langlois scored 3 TDs and had 61 yards on 4 carries. Elliott also caught a 52-yard TD pass from Aiden Vosburg.