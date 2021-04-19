The football coaching carousel continued to turn with two significant moves that involved the Catholic High coaching staff.
Defensive coordinator Deuce Harrison announced his move from Catholic to West Feliciana as defensive coordinator and assistant strength coach. Meanwhile, Central offensive coordinator Zack Morris moves to Catholic to become the Bears' offensive coordinator.
At WFHS, Harrison is reunited with former CHS offensive coordinator Hudson Fuller, who is set for his second year as he Saints head coach. Harrison led the defense that helped Catholic win two Division I titles and post two runner-up finishes over the past four years.
Morris helped Central advance to the 5A playoffs the past two years with a balanced attack that included dual-threat quarterbacks.
Metro girls golf
The Metro Girls Golf tourney is set to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
A total of 35 girls are entered in the annual 18-hole tournament. Episcopal’s Sophia Macias enters the tourney with a 0.14 strokes over par average for nine holes.
Dutchtown’s Hannah Pitre (3.0-over-par) and St. Michael’s Alexis Gonzalez (3.3-over-par) have the other top regular-season averages.
District track meets
District track meets kick into high gear with the District 8-2A meet set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Episcopal. Running events follow at 5:45 p.m.
Zachary is the site of the 4-5A meet Wednesday with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m. The 7-4A meet also is set for Wednesday at Broadmoor with field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m.
The District 7-4A and 5-5A meets are Thursday. Catholic is the site of the 5-5A meet that starts with field events at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5:30 p.m. West Feliciana hosts the 7-3A meet. Field events start at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.
Prep notable
Former Lee High guard Diamond Hunter announced her plans to transfer Southern University on social media over the weekend.
Hunter, The Advocate’s 2020 All-Metro MVP, played at Sam Houston in 2020-21. She led the Patriots to two Division II titles.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough