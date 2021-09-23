They’re committed
Two of the area’s top senior running backs, Catholic High’s Corey Singleton and Marlon Gunn Jr. of Scotlandville, committed to colleges this week. Singleton committed to Army on Monday. Gunn committed to East Carolina early Thursday.
North vs. South
There are five Class 5A matchups with north Louisiana teams. Four of those games will be played locally. Woodlawn travels to West Monroe. Also, Woodlawn-Shreveport plays at McKinley the Panthers’ 5-5A rival McKinley.
Points aplenty
Eight Baton Rouge area teams scored 40 or more points in their Week 3 Friday games. Class 3A Lutcher scored the most points with 62, followed by Walker with 56. Class 5A Zachary has scored 40 or more points in all three of its games.
Looking for 150
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois seeks his 150th career win as the Knights (2-0) travel to Slidell to take on Pope John Paul II. Now in his 22nd year as head coach at Class 2A Episcopal, Bourgeois enters the game with a 149-84 record.