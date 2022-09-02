THIBODAUX — Quarterback D’Wanye Winfield accounted for 427 total yards and seven touchdowns while leading Lutcher to a 62-35 season-opening victory over Thibodaux Thursday night.
Winfield ran for 237 yards on 24 carries and scored five TDs. The senior also completed 13 of 15 for 190 yards and two TDs for the Class 4A Bulldogs (1-0).
Tylin Johnson had seven catches for 104 yards to lead all Lutcher receivers. Two potential LHS TD passes were nullified by penalties. Tyrek Brown added 74 yards on 12 carries.
Trenton Chaney returned a kickoff 90 yards for another Bulldog score. Lutcher scored a total of 35 points in the second and third quarters to claim control of the game.
GLEN OAKS 20, BROADMOOR 16: Devontay Russell was to force to be reckoned with both sides of the ball Thursday night.
Russell rushed for 216 yards on 16 carries and scored one TD and also had a team-high 15 solo tackles for Glen Oaks (1-0) in its season-opener played at GOHS.
Terrell Adams was another key contributor for the Panthers. Adams completed 7 of 8 passes for 180 yards, while Darius Williams returned the opening kickoff 80 yards. Jy’Quelle Norman finished with five sacks.
PORT BARRE-LIVONIA CANCELLED: The schools agreed to cancel their season opener on Friday, a day after an altercation prompted Livonia to call off its Friday classes.
LHS football coach Joshua LaBorde said the teams initially planned to play their game at Livonia without fans in the stands, but ultimately the two school systems could not agree on the parameters.
“It’s disappointing for both teams,” LaBorde said. “I believe we tried to make it work. The sad part is there are rumors going around that are not true.
"There were no football players involved in what happened … zero. We have 14 seniors and I hate it most for them.”