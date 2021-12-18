It is almost time to bid adieu to high school sports in 2021. I am thankful for all the games and championships we experienced as the seasons evolved.
It was not easy by any stretch of the imagination, thanks to a pandemic and a hurricane. And with the omicron variant now changing the plans for college and professional sports daily, high school sports also are likely to face more challenges.
But ahead of 2022, I have to shower praise on the fall championship events that concluded with the LHSAA Prep Classic football championships last week. They were the best things. Not perfect. There are always complaints. But they were what was needed.
Credit the schools, coaches and players for making the football championships — both select and nonselect — the kind of championship games everyone had been waiting for since the pandemic began.
To be fair, football followed a script those of us in the media followed throughout the fall. The volleyball championships were moved to UL’s Cajundome due to storm damage at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
The facility was great and so were so many of the finals played, including the Division I final in which Dominican edged St. Joseph’s Academy that went five thrilling sets.
There were similar success stories at the cross country and swimming championships. As memorable as the races were, the sights and sounds also stood out for me.
Go a year without hearing the roar of a big crowd and you can forget how loud and exciting it can be for the teams and their fans who go all in on high school sports.
My wish to all of you is this: Have the happiest of holiday seasons. Rest up for what I hope will be a great winter/spring of high school sports.
All classified
The LHSAA concluded its two-year districting process for 2022-24 with a Zoom meeting last week that brought few significant changes locally. Classes 5A, 3A and 2A were approved previously.
Rather than splitting the local Class 4A teams into two districts as some lobbied for, the LHSAA executive committee approved its Plan 2 that featured a nine-team district that includes newcomers Brusly, West Feliciana and McKinley along with holdovers Broadmoor, Belaire, Istrouma, Plaquemine and St. Michael.
In Class 1A, Thrive Academy was moved back into its previous district that includes Southern Lab, Central Private, Slaughter Community Charter and Kentwood, which dropped back down from 2A.