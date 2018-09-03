Class 5A/4A
1. Zachary (1-0): We’ll start at the top with the 5A Broncos, one of the two defending LHSAA champions set to meet this week.
2. East Ascension (1-0): The Spartans didn’t disappoint in their debut, scoring 48 points on Lutcher.
3. Catholic (1-0): The defending Division I champions host Zachary at Memorial Stadium Friday.
4. Live Oak (1-0) and Plaquemine (1-0): Class 5A LOHS and 4A PHS were impressive in their season openers.
6. Scotlandville (1-0): The 5A Hornets have some things to clean up, but the potential for some great things exists.
7. Walker (1-0): Speaking of potential, the Wildcats started realizing theirs in a huge win over Dutchtown. This team could move up plenty of lists fast.
8, Livonia (1-0) and St. Amant (1-0): Class 4A Livonia and 5A St. Amant won mismatches last week and warrant watching to see where they end up.
10, Parkview Baptist (0-1): That Week 1 loss to Catholic was tough and so is the PBS schedule. The 4A/Division II Eagles typically find a way to persevere.
On the outside looking in: Central (0-1), Denham Springs (1-0), Dutchtown (0-1), Lutcher (0-1).
Class 3A and below
1. University (1-0): The Class 3A/Division II Cubs are arguably the top team in Louisiana in any class and are nationally ranked, so they obviously belong here.
2. Southern Lab (1-0): The Class 1A/Division IV Kittens were impressive in a big way in their win over Riverside.
3. The Dunham School (1-0): A breakout 36-34 win over 5A Central lands the Tigers of 2A/Division III the final spot in the top three.
4. West Feliciana (1-0): Last year’s 3A champion still has things to figure out after graduation losses. The Saints should be fun to watch again.
5. St. James (1-0): A huge win over defending 1A champion West St. John adds to the interest in the 3A Wildcats.
6. Madison Prep (1-0): Like so many others, the Chargers are figuring things out, but a 33-6 win over 4A Salmen seems like a nice start.
7. Baker (1-0): Impressive wins in the jamboree and last week at Northeast nets the 3A Buffaloes a spot in this group.
8. Ascension Catholic (1-0) and Catholic-PC (1-0): These Division IV/1A teams combined to score more than 120 points in Week 1.
10. East Feliciana (0-1): EFHS is always in the mix in 2A and expect this year to be no exception.
On the outside looking in: Brusly (1-0), St. John (1-0).