Many high school basketball squads rely on a leading scorer to carry them to victory. If a team is lucky enough to have two of those type of players, victory is always in sight.
On the opening night of the Walker Challenge, Walker was blessed with three players who could pile up points.
The Wildcats hosted their first matchup against Jehovah Jireh on Tuesday night and featured three scorers with 15 points or more. The result was a comfortable 63-49 win over the Warriors (8-7).
Walker (10-2) developed a large lead by the end of the first half thanks to the extended shooting range from Warren Young Jr. The senior guard finished the first half with three consecutive 3-pointers as the Wildcats built a 15-point lead.
“We got good athletes that can score the ball,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “When they’re ready and they want to do it, we can play some really good defense, too.”
Jehovah Jireh faced a two-front problem in the first half: stopping the Wildcats from scoring and feeding its star John Paul Ricks the ball. One problem was solved entering the second half as Ricks attempted to put the Warriors on his back. Although he finished with 38 points, the rest of the team mustered 11 points by the end of the game.
“We just have to be better,” Jehovah Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “When your shots aren’t falling in, we have to be better defensively.”
Walker adapted its attack by frequently driving the lane and forcing Jehovah Jireh to send the Wildcats to the foul line. Midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats began to close the game out. While Young rested on the bench, Donald Butler put on a show with rebounding on both ends and strong finishing at the rim. The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 27-8 in the third quarter.
“I didn’t feel like we had the amount of energy I wanted us to in that first half. Even though we had a 15-point lead, it was a beneficiary of good shooting,” Schiro said.
Butler led the team with 18 points, and Fisher Fontenot and Young each tallied 17 points for Walker. Fontenot also knocked down five 3-pointers.
Walker will return to the court Wednesday to play Springfield at 7 p.m. Jehovah Jireh will look to rebound Wednesday against Central at 4:40 p.m.