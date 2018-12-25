There is no way the Bayou Classic and the EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola boys basketball tournament could have anything in common — right? Belaire High coach Marvin Dotson begs to differ and offers a pretty convincing argument.
“The Bayou Classic is not just a game, it’s an event that attracts people who don’t go to another game all season,” Dotson said. “The EBR tournament is that kind of event. It is the perfect tournament at the perfect time of the year.
“People are off from work for the holidays. College students are home. They come to this tournament because know it is always competitive and has showcased some of the area’s top players for years.”
Not convinced? Dotson challenges skeptics to check out the four-day tournament that begins Wednesday at Lee High with five games starting at 1:30 p.m.
Dotson’s Bengals (13-3) enter the tourney as the No. 3 seed, behind Broadmoor (12-5) and Scotlandville (16-0). Dotson’s experience with the annual tourney goes beyond his current team. He previously coached both Istrouma and McKinley in the tourney.
In 2014, Dotson’s McKinley team pulled off one of the stunning the upsets the tourney is known for, beating top-seed Scotlandville 52-51 in the semifinals before losing to Madison Prep in the title game.
“You know how they say on any given day an underdog can win? Well … that’s the story for this tournament just about every year,” Dotson said. “This is still early enough in the season for you to have teams who put it all together right now just before district play begins. That is one of things I like about this tournament.”
Last spring, LSU freshman Ja’Vonte Smart passed the torch to Reece Beekman, who was the title-game MVP in Scotlandville’s Division I title-game win. Beekman, now a junior, has seemingly been on fire ever since and averages a double-double for the Hornets.
Broadmoor has melded together a group of returning starters with 6-foot-10 Derick Hamilton to become one of the area’s hottest teams with 10 straight wins. Belaire is not far behind.
The Bengals are led by 6-1 Isaiah Johnson, who averages 20 points per game. Other leaders in Dotson’s second season as head coach at BHS include 5-10 Daylous Bush (16.0) and 6-4 Chad Starwood (15 points, 10 rebounds).
“They started to buy in last year and now these guys are truly all in. They love to play with each other and they also play for each other,” Dotson said. “We keep it simple. We take it one possession at a time. We concentrate on winning possessions and then quarters. If you take care of those parts of the game the wins will come.”
The top three seeds all draw first-round byes in the annual tourney. The Bengals play the Zachary-Woodlawn winner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dotson considers Zachary, the No. 6 seed, to be one of the other teams to watch along with fourth-seeded Glen Oaks.
“You never know what to expect this week,” Dotson said. “I like that.”