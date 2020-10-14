BR.ncentralmentorship.092019 HS 207.JPG
Episcopal vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee

7:30 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads

RECORDS: Episcopal 2-0; Catholic-Pointe Coupee

LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat Pope John Paul II 42-0; Catholic-PC lost to Riverside Academy 61-57

PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: DE Austin Sybrandt, OG Adam Azmeh, DB Ethan Hook, K/P Parker Sanchez; CATHOLIC-PC: C/DE Andrew Bonaventure, OG/NG Cole Walker, FB/LB Spencer Lacoste.

NOTEWORTHY: Game will be televised by CST, which pushes the start to 7:30 because of other assigned programming. …The Knights’ Ryan Armwood ranks among area rushing leaders with 314 yards on just 24 carries. Armwood has eight total TDs. … CHSPC’s Matthew Langlois ran for 211 yards and three TDs last week.

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy

7 p.m. at Istrouma High School

RECORDS: Glen Oaks 1-1, 0-1 in District 7-3A; Mentorship Academy 1-1, 0-1.

LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to University 48-0; Mentorship lost to Parkview Baptist 14-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: RB Jerrius Snearl, RB JaKendrick Lowe, DE Harry Carter, RB DeJarious Baker; MENTORSHIP: RB Donovan McCray, WR/S Varon Douglas, FS Amaurieus Follins, KR/RB Cedric Walker.

NOTEWORTHY: An important bounce-back game for both teams following losses in their 7-3A openers last week. … McCray leads Mentorship in rushing with 216 yards and 3 TDs. … QB Ty’Rich Cox ran for two TDs for Glen Oaks in its Week 1 win over Thrive Academy.

Opelousas at Live Oak

7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson

RECORDS: Opelousas 0-1; Live Oak 1-1

LAST WEEK: Opelousas lost to Teurlings Catholic 49-21 in Week 1; Live Oak beat Kentwood 31-6

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OPELOUSAS: QB Lawrence Pitre, TE/LB Jovannie Gibson, DB/WR Collin Reese Guillory; LIVE OAK: OLB Brandon McCoy, QB Brock Magee, DL Kyle Kitto, OL Rhett Bates.

NOTEWORTHY: Class 5A Live Oak plays an opponent from a different classification for the third straight week, stepping up to play Class 4A Opelousas. … Opelousas' Week 2 game against Church Point was canceled by Hurricane Delta. … Daylen Lee ran for 132 of Live Oak's 327 rushing yards last week.

Westgate at Denham Springs

7 p.m. at DSHS

RECORDS: Westgate 1-1; Denham Springs 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Westgate beat Tara 64-8; Denham Springs lost to Assumption 35-10.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WESTGATE. QB Brennon Landry, WR Danny Lewis, DB Derek Williams; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Reese Mooney, OL Trey Harrell, CB Jordan Reams, DL Porter Gibson.

NOTEWORTHY: It is the first home game of the season for the District 4-5A Yellow Jackets, who are looking to give Brett Beard his first win as the school’s head coach. … After losing Week 1 to rival New Iberia, Westgate scored 31 first-quarter points in its win over another local team, Tara. … Landry threw for 19 TDs a year for Westgate.

