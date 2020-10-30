ZACHARY — Despite missing 16 players because of COVID-19 exposure, the Zachary Broncos had no trouble picking up their fourth-straight win in Friday’s 44-14 win over Denham Springs.
Missing several key starters, including LSU commitment Chris Hilton, the Broncos (4-0) relied on another stout defensive performance and prolific passing game to win their second district matchup.
The Yellow Jackets (0-4) struggled to find a rhythm on offense in the first half, but kept the game close with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by linebacker Ethan Foster in the second quarter.
How it was won
Eli Holstein wasted no time establishing the passing game, even with Hilton sidelined. The sophomore signal caller completed 11 of 18 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets cracked open their scoring with a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter and followed suit with a one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak by John McDaniel in the third.
Denham Springs kept Broncos running back Connor Wisham bottled up in the first half, but a change in personnel to start the second half brought Zachary’s running game up to speed. With Wisham struggling to break off big yardage between the tackles despite 5-yard touchdown run, Zachary coach David Brewerton brought in Rodrick Duhe, who rumbled for 40 yards on seven carries. Wisham also proved better in the second half, finishing with 44 yards on 12 carries.
While the Jackets offense struggled to piece together a drive in the first half, running back Ray McKneely did not — the sophomore finished with 133 yards on 23 carries. McDaniel finished with 93 yards through the air on 10-of-16 passing.
Player of the game
No Hilton, no problem. Kenson Tate stepped up as the Broncos’ deep ball threat of choice for both Holstein and Prince Johnson, who hit Tate for a wide-open 71-yard touchdown on a trick play. Holstein found Tate along the sideline in the second quarter for another 71-yard touchdown.
Holstein hit three different receivers in the win, but Tate’s four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns led Zachary in all three categories.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard on the adjustments his offense made to begin the second half: “You know we saw some things we liked. We just missed some reads early on that kind of put us behind the chains and put us in some tough spots. It’s like anything else, kids get more and more comfortable the more you play and their mindset at halftime was where you want it to be. Their psyche was very good. It was very in-tune with the things they had to do and the opportunities they have ahead of them.
Brewerton: “You’re missing 16 guys that are normally there with you on the sideline, and I was anxious to see how are guys would react, not really from a playing standpoint, but because of the way they’re always together. This is an experienced team, they play a lot together and so I was anxious to see that, and I was very pleased with the way we fought through it.”
Notable
- The Broncos defense hadn’t given up a score since Oct. 2 before giving up a 1-yard touchdown to McDaniel in the third quarter of Friday’s game.
- Three of the four touchdown passes by Zachary went for more than 50 yards.
- Zachary has scored 40 or more more points in every game this season.