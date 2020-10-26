Is it possible for a midseason and an end to a regular season to take place the same week in fall sports?
The answer is yes. This is another week in 2020 and things that should not take place at the same time are happening in high school sports and life in general.
Volleyball ends its regular season this week and begins playoffs next week to close out its COVID-19-altered season that was one week shorter.
Meanwhile, football has reached the halfway point of its COVID-19 season. Each season has had some surprises. I expect the football surprises to keep on coming.
Remember when we all wondered how Woodlawn would fare against Dutchtown after just a few days of post-quarantine practice? So last week. The Panthers won and are right where we thought they could be in 2020 — in the middle of the District 5-5A race.
Some teams have been up and down. But after Week 4 in a normal season the top teams start putting it all together ... if they have not done it so far.
I believe the best is yet to come for football because players/teams are now in physical shape, acclimated to contact and primed to execute all those plays they worked on when contact was not allowed.
Teams with the most athleticism and varsity experience should have an edge. But as the other teams settle into a routine that edge could dwindle. This is a year where records will be deceptive.
At 2-2, Catholic High offers an example. Anyone who thinks losses to 4A powers Karr and St. Thomas More discredits the Bears is way off base.
But … having people call this Catholic team “the best in school history” all summer despite a number of new starters offers a reminder. Talk is easy, real games are not.
Scotlandville and Zachary of 4-5A have matched their preseason hype. So have St. James of 9-3A, along with Madison Prep and University High in 7-3A. The rest of the 7-3A with Brusly, Parkview Baptist and West Feliciana has made strides closer to parity.
In District 7-4A, Plaquemine (2-2) must get better on offense as Istrouma (2-2) once again is improving. Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss has returned from a concussion and ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Episcopal (4-0) has been as impressive as any 4-0 team. The start of 8-2A play vs. defending league champion Dunham this week signals a new range of challenges. Port Allen and Northeast are among the teams eager to test the Knights.
Southern Lab (1-3) has taken some lumps from larger schools, but should excel in District 6-1A. Ascension Catholic and East Iberville could play for the 7-1A title next week.
For volleyball, one question repeats itself each year — can a Baton Rouge team claim an LHSAA title?
No local team has won a title since St. Joseph’s Academy won a Division I title in 2013. Parkview Baptist, the Redstickers, St. Michael and St. Amant are all teams looking to break through.
Again, this is 2020. No telling what might happen next.