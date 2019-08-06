The debate over where Central High senior Sam Kenerson should play has been going on for a while. He has been a dual threat quarterback and is now committed to play college football as a defensive back.
Instead of choosing between one role or the other, the South Alabama commitment is prepared to do both — and then some.
“The plan is for me to play quarterback, defensive back and some wide receiver,” Kenerson said. “That will mix it up some and I’m excited about that and this year.”
Kenerson committed to South Alabama after a unofficial visit to the Mobile, Alabama, in June. Kenerson said he sees the possibilities for success at USA. In turn, other colleges see added possibilities for Kenerson at positions other than quarterback.
“Once people found out I was willing to play something besides quarterback, I started hearing from more colleges,” Kenerson said. “I still have colleges on me … recruiting me.
"When I went on the visit there (to South Alabama) I really liked it. I could see a chance to come in and play right away. The program has been down and it would be great to help turn things around.”
First, Kenerson is focused on helping the Wildcats change their fortunes.
“I believe this will be the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Kenerson, who is set to be a four-year starter. “We have put in a lot of time this summer. I’ve worked more with my receivers to get our timing down. I think we have plenty of guys who can contribute on offense. And we have a lot of starters back on defense.”
Though Kenerson still is being recruited by other schools, South Alabama might have a unique advantage — he said the school is prepared to let him walk on to its baseball team. Kenerson, an outfielder, was part of two Class 5A baseball title teams at Central.
Erdey honored
Springfield High has named its gym after longtime boys basketball coach Mark Erdey.
In 28 seasons with the Bulldogs, Erdey won 670 games and led team to 25 playoff berths.
Career highlights for Erdey’s Springfield teams include winning the Class 2A title in 1997 and finishing as the 2A runner-up in 1996. Erdey also won 13 district titles and six Livingston Parish titles.
Mitchell to East Ascension
Former Southern Lab and Port Allen head coach Nick Mitchell will take on the role of offensive coordinator at East Ascension. Mitchell was an assistant at EAHS prior to the two head coaching stints.