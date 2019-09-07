Class 5A
1. John Curtis (1-0) beat Karr 42-39
2. West Monroe (1-0) beat Ridgeway, Tenn., 37-7
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-0) beat Christian Life 62-7
4. Rummel (1-0) beat Charlotte Catholic 7-3
5. Zachary (0-1) lost to East Ascension 40-31
6. East Ascension (1-0) beat Zachary 40-31
7. Acadiana (1-0) beat Carencro 28-6
8. Destrehan (1-0) beat Bonnabel 38-16
9. Terrebonne (0-1) lost to Jesuit 24-7
10. Ruston (0-1) lost to Neville 21-20
Others receiving votes: Alexandria beat Ferriday 35-22, John Ehret lost to University 20-6, Haughton beat Red River 46-7, Captain Shreve beat Green Oaks 36-8, Slidell beat KIPP BT Washington 38-6, Scotlandville beat McKinley 68-7, East St. John beat West Jefferson 47-7.
Class 4A
1. Karr (0-1) lost to John Curtis 42-39
2. St. Thomas More (1-0) beat Holy Cross 28-7
3. Lakeshore (1-0) beat Fontainebleau 48-41
4. Neville (1-0) beat Ruston 21-20
5. Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings 48-41 in OT
6. Warren Easton (1-0) beat De La Salle 36-28
7. Evangel (1-0) beat Magnolia School 63-0
8. Northwood (1-0) beat Mansfield 51-20
9. Eunice (1-0) beat Northwest 73-34
10. Plaquemine (1-0) beat Livonia 38-7
Others receiving votes: Carver beat St. Amant 35-27, Landry-Walker beat Kennedy 18-6, Westgate lost to Lafayette Christian 7-0, Assumption beat Donaldsonville 20-0, Breaux Bridge beat New Iberia 27-6, Bastrop beat Wossman 42-13, North DeSoto beat Natchitoches Central 29-26, Pearl River beat Pope John Paul II 40-2, Tioga beat Westlake 35-21.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (1-0) beat Logansport 43-7
2. St. James (1-0) beat West St. John 28-8
3. University (1-0) beat John Ehret 20-6
4. St. Martinville (1-0) beat Cecilia 25-12
5. Union Parish (1-0) beat Many 34-18
6. Hannan (0-1) lost to Chalmette 43-42 in OT
7. Iota (1-0) beat Iowa 37-12
8. De La Salle (0-1) lost to Warren Easton 36-28
9. Lake Charles Prep (1-0) beat Sulphur 21-18
10. Kaplan (1-0) beat Franklin 32-12
Others receiving votes: North Webster beat Homer 26-6, Jena beat Franklin Parish 32-7, Baker beat Northeast 49-0, Lutcher lost to Amite 28-21, E.D. White beat Vandebilt Catholic 14-6, Caldwell Parish played Menard Saturday, Parkview Baptist lost to Catholic-BR 62-7, Jewel Sumner beat Pine 41-20, Madison Prep lost to Walker 38-30, Marksville beat Bunkie 35-14, Church Point lost to Notre Dame 48-6.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (1-0) beat Church Point 48-6
2. Amite (1-0) beat Lutcher 28-21
3. Many (0-1) lost to Union Parish 34-18
4. Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Westgate 7-0
5. Catholic-New Iberia (0-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic 43-32
6. Newman (1-0) beat Lusher Charter 41-15
7. Kentwood (0-1) lost South Pike, Miss., 42-0
8. Ferriday (0-1) lost to Alexandria 35-22
9. St. Charles Catholic (1-0) beat South Lafourche 31-3
10. St. Helena (1-0) beat Broadmoor 30-7
Others receiving votes: Welsh beat Rayne 20-16, Dunham beat Woodlawn-BR 32-0, Rosepine lost to Mangham 34-26, Kinder beat East Beauregard 48-22, East Feliciana beat West Feliciana 30-28.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (0-1) lost to Benton 33-21
2. Southern Lab (1-0) beat Belaire 45-6
3. Haynesville (0-1) lost to North Webster 21-10
4. Country Day (1-0) beat East Jefferson 28-21
5. Vermilion Catholic (1-0) beat Catholic-NI 43-32
6. Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 28-7
7. Calvary Baptist (1-0) beat Rayville 54-8
8. Logansport (0-1) lost to Sterlington 43-7
9. West St. John (0-1) lost to St. James 28-8
10. Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Arcadia 49-14
Others receiving votes: Basile lost to Lake Arthur 28-26, Central Catholic-Morgan City lost to Loreauville 19-14, St. Edmund beat Vinton 32-18, Montgomery beat Grant 52-24, Oberlin beat Pine Prairie 34-0, St. Frederick beat D’Arbonne Woods 54-0.