Plaquemine was looking to rebound from a tough loss to St. Thomas Moore last week when the Green Devils yielded 59 points.
However, West St. John looked to prove the Rams could play with anyone despite classification Friday night at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
The Class 1A Rams proved they were capable of competing, but eventually Plaquemine’s depth took over late. Plaquemine (3-1) came away with the victory 31-6 Friday night.
West St. John (2-2) held Plaquemine in check defensively in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Rams also moved the ball well offensively in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for West St. John, that yardage failed to translate into points. Twice the Rams moved the ball within Plaquemine’s 30-yard line in the first quarter. But, the Green Devil defense stepped up on both trips forcing a turnover on downs and an interception.
“I thought our defense played very aggressively and put pressure on the quarterback,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said.
After a scoreless first quarter, Plaquemine running back Melvin McClay broke into open field and ran 58 yards for a touchdown. McClay led the way rushing for the Green Devils with 15 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Plaquemine added a field goal and went into halftime with a 10-0 lead over West St. John.
In the third quarter, West St. John responded with its first and only score of the game despite a multitude of visits to the red zone. Running back Kylan Duhe punched in a 1-yard touchdown. Duhe ran the ball 21 times for 139 yards in the game.
“It didn’t even look like he was trying,” West St. John coach Brandon Walters said. “We’re going to run the ball. Even when it looks bad, those guys are going to be successful.”
Plaquemine held a 17-6 lead. Then, Plaquemine running back Trey LeBlanc decided it was time to close out the game.
Distefano dialed up a running back pass, which LeBlanc launched 65 yards to his brother, Dontayvion Wicks, for a touchdown.
“I came in motion, and I had to sell the fake,” Leblanc said. “When I came around the edge, the cornerback bit, and I saw my brother down there free.”
Three plays later, Leblanc intercepted West St. John quarterback D’Andre Gaudia and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It sealed the win for the Green Devils and provided LeBlanc with some bittersweet redemption.
To say Trey Leblanc has had a roller coaster career at Plaquemine might be an understatement.
As a sophomore, he led a star-studded team as the starting quarterback. Last season as a junior, he struggled, and Distefano benched him. Leblanc subsequently quit the team.
Now as a senior, he has worked his way back on the team and is making an impact in a redefined role.
“In January, he (LeBlanc) got in that weight room and worked harder than he had worked in the previous three years combined,” Distefano said. “He’s the glue that held us together.
“It’s a great example of giving a kid a second chance, and there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing him turn around.”