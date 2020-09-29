The Bears received a lion’s share of Class 5A attention during a preseason that was extended an extra month by the coronavirus pandemic.
Accolades are nice, but Catholic High School coach Gabe Fertitta is pushing his team for a playoff-like start before District 5-5A play begins.
“We don’t look ahead in our schedule much, but what I presented to the guys was this — before we get to district we have a little predistrict playoff,” Fertitta said. “We play we have U-High, Edna Karr and St. Thomas More. Every one of those teams will be highly motivated.
“We have a lot of sophomores, juniors and even some freshmen who will play. This attention is something younger guys tend to look at a little more. Our seniors are keeping everyone focused which is so important, especially this year.”
The Bears’ success under Fertitta is well documented. They won a Division I select title in 2017 and were the runners-up the past two years. Catholic finished 12-1 last season.
Younger players with Power 5 scholarship offers, including offensive lineman Emery Jones and wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., prompted multiple media sources to dub the Bears as the preseason favorite in 5A/Division I.
Catholic isn’t about to forget about 5-5A. Neither will East Ascension, the team picked to finish second.
“Everybody knows about Catholic, and I think everybody knows Dutchtown is a team we all have to reckoned with,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “St. Amant is always going to be in there. Coach (David) Oliver and his staff have them so well prepared. Woodlawn played so many young guys, and I expect them to make a big jump.”
“The key to us taking that next step is our offense. We are going to be more run-oriented this year based on personnel. We have to find ways to score in big games and at crucial times.”
In contrast to District 4-5A with its influx of talented new quarterbacks, 5-5A returns one of the area’s top young running backs in Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson, who led area 5A/4A rushers with 1,569 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Catholic graduated its top two rushers but will rely on a stable of running backs, led by George Hart. A year ago the largest Bears running back weighed 185 pounds, which is the same weight as their smallest back in 2020.
St. Amant’s Cole Poirrier passed for 1,190 yards a year ago and is the top returning quarterback.
East Ascension’s Jerrell Boykins and Catholic's Christian Mannino are run-stuffing/pass rushing defensive linemen who both weigh more than 280 pounds.
Following in the footsteps of former Catholic standout Connor Finucane is something Mannino takes seriously — along with the 5-5A race. Finucane, who starred for Catholic last season, is an offensive line starter for Army as a true freshman.
“I try to follow what Connor did last year,” Mannino said. “He led by example and pushed us. We wanted to give all we had. Getting to play these rival schools in district every week is special and is a challenge.
“St. Amant has been a rival for a long time. Since my freshman year playing against EA has been a hard-hitting game. Dutchtown was a focus for us last year. You can't take anyone for granted.”
District 5-5A
Defending champion: Catholic
2019 rewind: 10-0, 5-0; East Ascension 8-2, 4-1; Dutchtown 8-2, 3-2; St. Amant 5-5, 2-3; Woodlawn 2-8, 1-4; McKinley 1-9, 0-5.
2019 playoffs: Catholic (Division I runner-up), East Ascension (Class 5A second round), Dutchtown (5A first round).
Top returning players: QB/LB RJ Oliver, DE Jean McDonald, RB/LB Jermier Washington, McKinley; WR/DB Lanard Harris, QB Rickie Collins, OL/DL Tim Bennett, Woodlawn; LB Sam McCorkle, QB Cole Poirrier, FS Evan Bourgeois, St. Amant; RB Dylan Sampson, OL Matthew Gallman, LB Chris Washington, FS Jordan Jackson, Dutchtown; DE Jerrell Boykins, RB Kendall Washington, OL Gavin Soniat, WR/DB Kael Babin, East Ascension; DL Christian Mannino, OL Sam Cole, WR Shelton Sampson Jr., QB Michael Cerniauskas.
What’s new: More of the same. There are no new head coaches. Marcus Randall at Woodlawn and McKinley’s Richard Oliver begin second seasons at their respective schools. Randall’s nephew, Eric Randall III, is a Memphis commitment and a transfer from Baker who should have an immediate impact. Catholic WR sophomore Shelton Sampson Jr. moves into a key role after claiming multiple SEC offers over the summer. OL Emery Jones is an up-and-coming junior for Catholic.
Top games: Catholic at East Ascension, Oct. 23; Catholic at St. Amant, Nov. 6; East Ascension at St. Amant, Nov. 20; Dutchtown vs. Catholic at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 20.
Three and out
1: AND AGAIN: Catholic and East Ascension figure to again be the top two teams once again in 5-5A. Both squads are keep and talented. Each has specific postseason goals in mind. East Ascension was a quarterfinalist in 2018 and looks to at least repeat that feat. Catholic has been the Division I runner-up the last two years after winning the title in 2017.
2: OFF AND RUNNING: Dutchtown RB Dylan Sampson had a breakout season a year ago as a sophomore and faces high expectations this season. East Ascension’s Kendall Washington and Catholic’s George Hart are among the other RBs expected to make an impact on the 5-5A race.
3: UPWARD MOBILITY: Woodlawn is the team other coaches pick to be the league’s most improved. Sophomore QB Rickie Collins gained valuable experience in 2019 for a Panther team that progressed throughout the season.