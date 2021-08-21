1 TON OF QB1S: Zachary’s Eli Holstein, Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, C’Zavian Teasett of Scotlandville and Denham Springs’ Reese Mooney grab lots of recruiting headlines. Overall, nine of the BR area’s Class 5A teams return their starting quarterback going into 2021.
2 AN EAGLE IMPACT: First-year Catholic High head coach David Simoneaux Jr. played on Parkview Baptist’s first LHSAA Class 3A title team in 2001. His revamped staff also features four other former PBS players — Tom Bove, Matt Shelton, Devin Ducote and Jake Clouatre.
3 GENERATION NEXT: WR Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic and Woodlawn DB Jordan Matthews are among the nation’s top 2023 recruits. They also are the sons of former local prep stars, Redemptorist RB Shelton Sampson and Christian Life DL/LB Roshaun Matthews.
4 LONE DOUBLE TAKE: In 2015, Catholic (Division I) and Zachary (Class 5A) gave Baton Rouge the only metro area sweep of 5A/Division I titles since 2013 when the LHSAA’s select/nonselect system began. Since 2013, Acadiana has four 5A titles and Zachary has three.