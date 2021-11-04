He sounded a little like Judy Garland in the Wizard of Oz. But East Ascension football coach Darnell Lee’s statement was more intense and emphatic.
“There’s no place like home … There’s no place like home,” Lee said.
Especially when your opponent is rival St. Amant. The Spartans (5-2, 3-1) hosts the Gators (6-2, 2-2) for a District 5-5A game that will mark EAHS’ return to Spartan Stadium on Burnside in Gonzales.
Delays caused by summer rain and Hurricane Ida kept contract workers from completing installation on the school’s new artificial turf field until just days ago.
St. Amant coach David Oliver knows the scenario. The Gators got to play at The Pit, their home field, for the first time last week.
“I am sure they are going to feel the same things we felt last week,” Oliver said of the Griffins’ Week 9 win over Dutchtown. “There was a lot of emotion. Playing at your stadium means something here.
“Last week we had people come out who wanted to be there, see it (field) and take in everything. And with this being St. Amant-East Ascension I expect a huge crowd and an atmosphere that is insane.”
The stakes are always high in a rivalry game. And this year there is more. St. Amant is seeded No. 11 and EAHS is No. 12 in the latest LHSAA power ratings for Class 5A.
Oliver thinks the winner could host two playoff games. East Ascension can clinch a share of the 5-5A title with a win. The winner also completes an Ascension Parish 5A sweep.
The teams went to multiple overtimes last year and played to a one-point game in 2019. Records and game plans sometimes go out the window.
“You can take the records and throw them out,” Lee said. “These games are intense and there’s usually a big momentum swing. Since I came back into 2015, we’ve had a fumble, a pick six, another pick six or a special teams play make the difference.
“What I want to see is consistency and for us to handle the emotions and make plays.”
Each team has a dynamic playmaker. Running back Walter Samuel has 720 yards and eight touchdowns for East Ascension. St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier is a multi-dimensional threat. Poirrier leads the Gators with 1,664 passing yards and 19 TDs. He also is the top rusher and averages 36.5 yards per punt.
“There’s a lot to play for,” St. Amant’s Oliver said. “It should be fun to watch.”