It was another banner day for Baton Rouge-area schools in the LHSAA State Indoor Championships.
St. Joseph's Academy won the Division I girls state championship while Episcopal was the Division II boys champions on Saturday at LSU's Carl Maddox Field House.
The Capital City area nearly had a third champion but a disqualification on the final event prevented the Brusly girls from taking home the title as St. Louis prevailed in the Division II race. Ruston edged Zachary for the boys Division II title.
For St. Joseph's Academy, things went as planned as the Redstickers defended their 2019 state title.
"The girls did a terrific job for the second year in a row," SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. "They did exactly what they did all season. There were really no surprises.
"I'm so proud of them. I've been blessed to have such a talented group of girls that work so hard."
In compiling 55 points, SJA was again strong in its signature distance events as Sophie Martin won the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 14.25 seconds) and was third in the 3,200. The Redstickers also won the 4x800 relay to outdistance second-place Zachary, which had 41 points.
"The girls did a good job," Zachary coach Chris Carrier said. "We knew it was going to be a tight race for second (with John Curtis, which finished third)."
Meanwhile, the reigning champion Episcopal boys cruised to the win in Division II. The Knights scored 60 points to easily outdistance second-place Northeast with 40 points and Loyola Prep with 39.
Episcopal's only winner came in the 4x800 relay, but the Baton Rouge powerhouse piled up points with second-place finishes in the 60 hurdles (Ethan Hook, 8.70 seconds) and 1,600 (James Christian, 4:36.59). Christian also finished third in the 800 (4:36.59).
In the Division II girls race, Brusly looked to have the title wrapped up going into the final race — the 4x400 relay. But the Panthers were disqualified during the event and St. Louis surged to the title by a 42-39 margin.
"We thought we had it and then we got the DQ on the final race," said Brusly coach Trent Ellis, whose team finished second for the second-straight year. "That made for a bittersweet finish. Now it's just going to be motivation for the outdoor season."
Zachary's boys were also hoping to take home another first-place trophy. The Broncos, however, came up just short to Ruston. The Bearcats edged the Broncos 56-53 for first despite a terrific day from sprinter Sean Burrell.
While Ruston was powerful in the field events winning three of five events, Zachary came in with some of the fastest times on the track — led by Burrell.
The LSU track signee smoked the course with a 48.71-second time in the 400 dash, his fourth LHSAA indoor title in the event. Burrell also won the 60 hurdles in 8.06 seconds and was the third leg on Zachary's winning 4x400 relay, which was a meet record (3:23.06) and the nation's 14th-best time this season.
The Broncos could have perhaps finished higher, but star high jumper Chris Hilton went out at 6-3 in the event. Hilton jumped 6-10 earlier this season and went 7-0 last year.
"The boys missed some opportunities to score more, but that happens," Carrier said. "We've finished either first or second every year since 2014."
Other notable performances included John Curtis' Corey Wren winning his fourth straight title in the 60 dash in a meet-record 6.79 seconds.
"I was a little disappointed. The goal was 6.6," said Wren, a Florida State football signee. "But it's all about getting the win and piling up points."
Speaking of piling up points, Loyola Prep's Will Dart won the 800,1,600 and 3,200 and did it all on his birthday.