Woodlawn did some good things in the first half. The 11th-seeded Panthers led by 10 points and appeared to be on their way to an upset on the first day of the East Baton Rouge-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola boys basketball tournament.
A 24-10 third-quarter run by sixth-seeded Zachary turned the game around. The Broncos also made a fourth-quarter push to claim a 61-49 win over Woodlawn in one of the five first-round games played Wednesday at Lee High. The higher seeds prevailed by a wide margin in most games.
“We didn’t play real good in the first half,” Zachary guard Dylan Jackson said. “(Woodlawn) came right at us. That got our attention, and we played more like we are capable of in the second half.”
Jackson scored four points and dished out two assists as the Broncos (10-7) scored 10 points in the final 1:39.
Gerren Hayes finished with 17 points, and Chaun Moore added 15 for the Broncos. Vaughn Gross scored a game-high 20 points for Woodlawn (5-8). The Panthers also got 14 from Daryl Drewery.
Woodlawn raced out to an early lead before Zachary tied it at 7. With Gross setting the tone, the Panthers controlled the tempo and game. Hayes gave Zachary a 17-16 lead with a layup with 30.1 seconds left. Gross’ second 3-pointer sent WHS into the second quarter with a 19-17 lead.
Zachary did not make a field goal in the second quarter as Woodlawn led 30-20 at halftime.
“It felt like Woodlawn did not miss a shot in the first half,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “We did not come out with a lot of energy and Woodlawn made us pay for that. Coach Elmo (Fernandez) did a good job of controlling the game. That third quarter put us back in it.”
A layup and free throw by Hayes tied it at 34 with 5:54 to go in the third quarter. A putback by Darin Ward and a layup by Moore in the final 34 seconds gave Zachary a 44-40 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Panthers cut it to three points twice in the final quarter.
Executing at home
Lee coach Brandon White wondered if hosting the tourney would alter his team’s play. The fifth-seeded Patriots (12-5) eased White’s concerns by running out to a 44-13 halftime lead on the way to a 93-45 win over No. 12 Northeast.
David Weber scored a game-high 27 points, and Zavier Sims added 22 for LHS. With the win, the Patriots advance to play No. 4 Glen Oaks (7-9) in a quarterfinal set for 3 p.m. The game matches White, a former GOHS player, against his high school coach, Harvey Adger.
Glen Oaks beat Mentorship Academy 61-46 with a six-man roster. James Weathers scored a game-high 20 points for the Panthers.
“I know they don’t have a lot of guys, but I know coach Adger will have them ready,” White said.
Tourney notes
Baker, the 10th-seeded, pulled off the lone upset on the first day — ousting No. 7 Tara 67-43 — in the final game of the day. Tyler Brown scored a game-high 18 points for the Buffaloes (7-11).
The margin of eighth-seeded McKinley’s 60-32 win over No. 9 Friendship Capitol was a bit surprising. So was the reason for that. The Lions did not score a point in the second or third quarters of the game that opened the tourney. Bo Bowman scored 10 points for a balanced MHS attack.