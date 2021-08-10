Livonia and Family Christian Academy welcomed high-profile coaches to their teams as classes began this week. John Michael Collins was hired as the baseball coach at Class 4A Livonia, while Isaac Fontenot-Amedee is the new boys basketball coach at Class C Family Christian.
Collins, the grandson of legendary UL-Monroe football coach Pat Collins, was most recently the baseball coach at St. Louis Catholic from 2015-19.
Amedee, a 2003 Central Private graduate, was an assistant at ULM last season after a successful five-year stint at Texas-based Clarendon (Junior) College. He also was an assistant at FCA to the school’s current athletic director, Steve Rachal, in 2007-08.
“I just see a lot of potential here,” Collins said of Livonia. “They haven’t won in a few years, but this is a program with a lot of tradition. There is some work to be done, but I am excited about the possibilities.
“And since word of this came out, my phone has blown up with congratulations and a lot of support.”
The 37-year-old Collins won three district titles in five years at St. Louis and has 126 career wins. His 2017 St. Louis squad was the Division II select runner-up to Teurlings Catholic. Livonia beat Parkview Baptist to win the Class 3A title in 2011.
Fontenot-Amedee, 36, had a five-year record of 92-62 at Clarendon, which included three straight berths in the junior college Region V tourney.
“You spend a lot of time chasing the Division I dream and it is rewarding and also tough,” Fontenot-Amedee said. “It feels good to be home and be close to my parents and sister. My godchildren go to school here, so I will be able to help with picking them up in the afternoon.
“Being able to work with coach Rachal again was a huge part of this. There are great people here and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build up the program.”
Fontenot-Amedee takes over an FCA program that finished as the Division V select runner-up to local rival Jehovah-Jireh last spring. The Flames beat JCA to win a district title during the regular season.
Prep notables
Zachary girls basketball player Kali Howard has signed with Kansas-based Hutchinson Community College. Howard was a first-team All-District 4-5A and an All-Metro selection.
• The hiring of Fontenot-Amedee is not the only staff change at Family Christian. Franky Hebert, previously the boys basketball coach at St. John, is the new volleyball coach at FCA. Rachal adds the role of softball coach to his duties as girls basketball coach and athletic director.
• Schools hosting football jamborees are asked to send their jamboree schedule, complete with format and game times to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com as soon as possible.