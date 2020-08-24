Becoming a high school football head coach was a dream come true for several Baton Rouge area coaches — even with the challenges brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic and potential hurricanes.
Livonia’s Josh LaBorde, East Iberville’s Justin Joseph, Hansoni Holland of Tara, Hudson Fuller of West Feliciana and Belaire’s Byron Wade are united on a key point — a desire to help players have a 2020 season.
Storm watching currently has a grip on Louisiana. Coaches also know Tuesday has been a target date for Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce whether Louisiana moves to Phase 3 of its reopening after Aug. 28, a key step as LHSAA teams look toward a COVID-19 altered season start Oct. 8-10.
“This is about more than football. It is about the mental health of these kids for me,” LaBorde said. “The chance to play sports provides a sense of normalcy that they need in their lives and it's something we all need.
“When the LHSAA set those dates in October, that gave us hope. I hope we get the chance to build toward the season.”
LaBorde, now in his 18th year as a coach, was most recently an assistant at West Feliciana. Like Holland and Wade, he took over at a new school last month. The added time to prepare is helpful, but it has also accented a sense of urgency.
“A big thing for me is getting our guys to understand they can be successful this year,” Holland, formerly an assistant at Plaquemine, said. “We’ve got seniors who did not get the chance to be seen last year. I hope some can get a scholarship that gives them a way to get a college education.
“But there is more to it. Sports, especially football, bring people and families together. They help build morale at a school. We need every positive thing we can safely have in our lives.”
Joseph took over at Class 1A EIHS last month after previously serving as the school’s defensive coordinator. He puts a different spin on having 17 seniors.
“We have guys who could benefit from being seen by colleges,” Joseph said. “But not everybody is college material or can afford to go to college.
“For some of our guys, this will be their last chance to play football. They can take those memories with them for a lifetime and into whatever job they get. I want them to get that chance to make memories.”
Of course, there are concerns. Belaire’s Wade worries about transporting players on buses. He wonders if there can be a junior varsity season. Joseph voices concerns for older coaches and officials who may be vulnerable to COVID-19.
“There are risks in everything we do, whether it is going to Walmart or to get gas,” said Wade, who is most recently a Baker assistant. “We do our best to make things safe and will continue to do that.
“These kids have put in work every day. Yesterday, we helped fill sand bags for the community. They are vested in what we are doing. I see a season as a reward for them. I hope they get it.”
Fuller, a former Catholic High assistant, takes a day-to-day approach, rather than aiming for target dates. Daily questions come from others.
“Our goal every day is to get better individually and as a team,” Fuller said. “Those are things we can control. We can’t control when we might play.
"Out in the community I get asked every day, ‘Coach are we going to play.’ I tell them I don’t know … but I sure hope so.”