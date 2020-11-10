Business as usual during a pandemic? What the LHSAA executive committee approved for its football playoffs Tuesday may be about as close as it gets.
The committee voted to play all its Prep Classic football championship games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from Dec. 26-28 as planned on the recommendation of executive director Eddie Bonine.
After setting a four-game minimum for teams to advance to the football playoffs, the committee decided against making any other sweeping changes. The LHSAA football playoff brackets will not change and neither will the starting dates for the select/nonselect football playoffs. The decisions highlight the fall executive committee meeting held at the LHSAA office.
“We’re not changing anything that is in our constitution,” Bonine said. “The brackets remain the same and so does the schedule for the playoffs.”
The committee also approved a playoff COVID-19 plan schools with an outbreak or contact-tracing issue during the football playoffs will be removed from the playoffs and its opponent will advance.
Debate occurred about the minimum number of games. The options of going with a three or five-game minimum also were discussed.
There was no discussion about Bonine’s opening statement promoting keeping the games in New Orleans and the Superdome.
“That is an experience for all the players and teams who make it,” Bonine said. “You see it every time on the faces of the players and coaches when the teams come through those doors and they are on the floor of the Superdome for the first time.
“I feel it is important to give the teams and players that experience this year, regardless of how many fans we can have.”
Bonine said after the meeting that the LHSAA has been working with Superdome staff, which have displayed how they screen fans and sanitize the facility.
At this time, Bonine said a maximum of 6,500 fans can be allowed in the Superdome. He said that could increase by late December, depending on COVID-19 issues in the New Orleans area.
“At the end of the day, Louisiana is not leaving (COVID-19 reopening) Phase 3 any time soon,” Bonine said. “And if we can put 3,000 to 6,000 fans in the stands for these games, we’ll go with it.”
The committee rejected suggestions to extend the playoffs into January and to pare down brackets to smaller number so that COVID-19 playoff stoppages could be factored in.
“The decision was to provide an opportunity for as many teams as possible to be in the playoffs,” Bonine said. “We do know there will be COVID. There are cases with teams every week. And when it does, it will be handled.
“We set that precedent with volleyball. There was one team removed before the first round due to COVID and their opponent advanced. If there are more issues before the (volleyball) tournament Thursday, it will be handled the same way.
“Nothing this year is going to be perfect or something everyone agrees with. We do need to be consistent.”