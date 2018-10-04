John Miremont said the motivation for donating $62,000 to the McKinley High School athletic program can be summed easily.
“I wanted those children to know somebody cares about them … plain and simple,” Miremont, a local businessman, said.
A portion of the donation, about $20,000, will be used to help pay off the fine that came as a result of LHSAA sanctions, McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre said. The remaining $42,000 is being used to pay for pre-game meals for the football team and for football equipment.
Miremont and his wife, Christine, a 2003 McKinley graduate, will be honored for their donation at halftime of the Panthers’ District 5-5A football game against Broadmoor on Friday night.
The LHSAA originally fined McKinley $42,000, suspended all coaches on staff in 2017-18 for one year and banned the Panthers from the postseason in all sports for two years after uncovering about 150 violations, many of which were administrative. The fine and playoff ban were both cut in half during an appeal to the LHSAA executive committee last month.
Pitre said the McKinley Alumni Association is also contributed to paying off the fine.
Miremont said he was on a business trip when his wife emailed him about the LHSAA’s precedent-setting sanctions handed down to McKinley in July.
“My heart immediately went out to the students,” Miremont said. “The children did nothing wrong. The mistakes that were made were made by adults.”
At the time, the Miremonts pledged their help. It started with arranging to pay for pre-game meals for the football team and took off from there.
“With what the Miremonts are doing, a huge weight has been taken off our shoulders,” Pitre said. “He took a look at our equipment and saw how old it was and thought there was a safety risk. We needed this.”
The Miremonts’ donation allowed the Panthers to purchase sets of 75 helmets, shoulder pads and cleats as well as practice shorts and other gear. McKinley plans to wear the new helmets Friday night, which also is the school’s homecoming.
“There was a need and we are glad to help,” said Miremont, a 1976 Catholic High graduate who said he plans to be on the McKinley sideline when the Panthers play the Bears next week.