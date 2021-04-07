The last time St. Charles Catholic met University High on a baseball diamond, the Comets won 7-4 to claim the 2019 Division II select LHSAA title.
St. Charles claimed a similar 7-3 victory on Wednesday, but the game played at the U-High Field featured two different teams who now compete in different select divisions.
The decisive factor was a freshman left-hander Brandon Kragle, who pitched 5⅔ innings and also hit a pivotal two-run home run in the sixth inning.
“I was looking for the breaking ball and got the fastball instead,” Kragle said. “It was a 1-2 pitch. Fortunately, I was able to get around on it.”
Kragle pulled the pitch from U-High starter Nick Wall over the right-field fence to give the Division III/Class 2A Comets a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
Kragle allowed three hits and struck out four before Cade Prejeant came on to retire the final Cubs batter in the bottom of the sixth.
Wall was equally impressive, allowing three hits through six innings. In the seventh inning, both teams made lineup changes with an eye toward games later this week.
“We’ve played a brutal schedule and we came in here with an 11-9-1 record, but we have lost to eight 5A teams,” St. Charles coach Wayne Stein said. “We have been in every game but two. But we just have not been able to finish. You saw some remnants of that in the last inning.
“Every time we play U-High, even before the championship game, there were games like this.”
Coach Justin Morgan of III/Class 3A U-High (12-10) credited the Comets.
“(Kragle) pitched out of some tough spots and kept his composure,” Morgan said. “They do such a good job of making routine plays that it is hard to extend an inning. They don’t give you anything.
“I thought Nick Wall did pretty much the same thing for us. Learning to respond to adversity is part of this season for us and a lot of other teams.”
The Comets took the lead in the top of the third inning. Prejeant doubled to center field and stole third. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Fernandez.
St. Charles threatened again in the fourth, getting runners to second and third with two outs. Wall got a fly out to end the inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Kragle homered to make it 3-0 in the sixth.
U-High countered with one run in the bottom of the sixth and missed a chance to get more. Ethan Butler drew a one-out walk. Brock Slaton’s double into the right-field corner put runners on second and third.
With the infield drawn in, Collier Barham’s chopper to shortstop scored pinch runner Tyler Smith. Cass Greene drew a walk and took second without a throw, putting runners on second and third.
Prejeant came in to pitch from shortstop. Wall worked the count to 2-2 before flying out to center to end the inning.
The Comets more than doubled their run total in the top of the seventh. An RBI single by Kraigle was among the highlights in a four-run inning.