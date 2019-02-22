Newcomers Family Christian, East Iberville and St. Joseph’s Academy were among the local schools who learned their next step — the game time for semifinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament. The LHSAA released the six-day tourney schedule Friday morning.
Third-seeded FCA (21-11) tips off the action at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Alexandria’s Rapides Coliseum. The Flames play No. 2 Family Community (14-10) in a Division V contest.
Tueday’s schedule features three games involving local teams. At 11:30 a.m., third-seeded University High (22-13) takes on No. 2 St. Louis Catholic (29-6) in the first of two Division II semifinals. At 1:15 p.m., top-seeded Lee High (34-2) faces No. 4 Ursuline Academy (22-8) in the other Division II semifinal. That game also is a rematch of last year’s title game.
East Iberville (31-4), the top seed in Class 1A, faces defending champion Delhi (20-13), the fourth-seed, at 3 p.m.
Two local/area teams, second-seeded Madison Prep (21-13) and No. 3 Albany (25-12), square off at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A semifinal. MPA was the 3A runner-up a year ago.
Thursday’s schedule includes three games of local interest. Eighth-seeded St. Joseph’s (15-18) makes its tourney debut vs. top-seeded John Curtis (28-4). Curtis is the two-time defending champion.
Thursday concludes with two Class 5A semifinals. Defending champion East Ascension (24-2), a No. 5 seed, takes on No. 9 Captain Shreve (29-4) at 6:15 p.m. District 4-5A rivals, second-seeded Walker (32-4) and No. 6 Denham Springs (27-5), meet in the last semifinal of the week at 8 p.m.