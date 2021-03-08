No. 5 Jesuit (20-9) vs.
No. 1 Scotlandville (26-3)
2:30 p.m. at Cajundome-Lafayette
PLAYERS TO WATCH: JESUIT: Patrick Lavie, Porter Lichti; SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald, Zaheem Jackson, C’Zavian Teasett.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Jesuit beat Rummel 58-29, Catholic 53-44; Scotlandville beat Shaw 64-44.
GAME NOTES: Scotlandville plays in an LHSAA tourney game in Lafayette for the first time since 2011. … McDonald leads the Hornets with an 18.8 average … Lavie averages 13.9 to pace Jesuit.
No. 7 Northwood-Lena (16-9) vs.
No. 3 White Castle (21-7)
2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHWOOD: Omarion Layssard, Randarius Morris; WHITE CASTLE: Jervonte Greene, Kevin Martin.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Northwood beat Homer 72-62, Ringgold 66-64 OT; White Castle beat Lincoln Prep 77-66, Merryville 64-35,
GAME NOTES: WCHS makes its 23rd LHSAA tourney appearance. … Greene and Martin (6-3) both average 12.0 points a game for the Bulldogs. … Morris averages 18 points and 11 rebounds for NHS.
No. 6 Lafayette Christian (17-11) vs.
No. 2 Dunham (16-11)
7:30 p.m. at Cajundome-Lafayette
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LCA: Elijah Pete, Kameron Williams; DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart, Chase Augustus, Jase Augustus.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Lafayette Christian beat St. Charles Catholic 57-30, Notre Dame 53-35; Dunham beat Northlake Christian 71-45.
GAME NOTES: Dunham is the defending champion and has won Division III two of the last three years. … Stewart averages 33.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for the Tigers. … LCA’s 6-4 Williams is among Louisiana’s top freshmen.