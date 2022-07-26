Malcolm Roach’s Kicks 4 Kids and the Randall Passing Academy camp held at Woodlawn High add intriguing footnotes to the Baton Rouge-NFL pipeline that never fails to deliver rich content.
Three former Glen Oaks High quarterbacks, brothers Eric and Marcus Randall and Ted White, teamed up to put on the RPA clinic that attracted a number of local/area quarterbacks last week.
Eric (Southern) and Marcus (LSU) Randall are local heroes as ex-prep/college quarterbacks and coaches. White, who starred at GOHS and Howard in the 1990s, began his first preseason camp as the Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Tuesday.
Roach, a former Madison Prep standout, hosted his fourth shoe giveaway for local youngsters Saturday, just before heading to his third preseason camp with the Saints.
“It was great to be back … it has been a while since I’ve had a chance to work with and see Eric and Marcus,” White said. “Their father (the late Eric Randall Sr.) is the reason I started playing football.
"It was hard for some of us to get to practice. Mr. Randall coached us, and he had a big van. He would pick us up and bring us home. I’ll never forget that. I wish we had started doing this (camp) sooner … and I look forward to coming back next year.”
The Kicks 4 Kids program started while Roach was still playing defensive line at Texas. More than 300 shoes were distributed to local youngsters Saturday.
“My mom called one day and I told her she sounded sad,” Roach said. “She told me a lot of kids coming in for vacation bible school were wearing slippers. They did not have shoes. It’s an inner city area. I know those kids are not growing up with the advantages I had.
“At the time, I probably had about 11,000 followers on Instagram. I made a post asking for help to get shoes. A lot of my (Texas) teammates got on board. I was knocking on my teammates’ doors. I got about 60-70 shoes to start with. I drove home before and there were another 100 pairs of shoes there waiting. I could put on a camp, but I wanted to do something different that makes a difference. We have shoes for boys and girls.”
Roach said a regimen of two daily workouts has prepared him to leave an injury-plagued 2021 season behind.
“I feel as good as I ever have,” Roach said. “I am confident. We’ve got a great group of defensive line guys and together I think we can do big things. I achieved my childhood dream by playing for the Saints. Now, I want to build on that.”
White likes the possibilities for the Texans as part of Lovie Smith’s staff. He spent last season at the University of Maryland guiding Taulia Tagovailoa to school records with 3,860 yards passing, a 67.6 completion percentage and 26 TDs. He said the Texans' new quarterback, Davis Mills, also has the skills to excel despite limited starts at Stanford.
Working the Randall Passing Academy also validated White’s undying belief in Louisiana talent. Purdue commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Lutcher’s D’wayne Winfield were among the seniors who caught White’s eye.
“Louisiana always has the best talent,” White said. “Guys from Louisiana also have a chip on their shoulder because they hear about guys from Texas, California and Florida. They have something to prove. It means a lot here.”