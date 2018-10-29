1. Dutchtown (36-7): A No. 3 playoff seed in the always stacked Division I playoff bracket is notable for the Griffins. DHS finished 4-1 in The Dunham School’s tourney last weekend to close the regular season.
2. St. Michael (31-5): The No. 2 playoff seed in Division III has wins over most of the top local teams and plenty of others. A loss to Dutchtown at Dunham’s weekend tourney drops the Warriors one notch on this list.
3. University (37-9): This is another team that has faced down top teams from all divisions. The No. 3 seeded Cubs of Division IV were 3-1 last weekend at Episcopal, and their lone loss was to defending Division II champion Vandebilt Catholic.
4. St. Joseph’s Academy (21-11): It has been an up-and-down year for the Division I Redstickers. That did not keep SJA from claiming the No. 4 playoff seed. The Redstickers are known for deep playoff runs, and they have a chance for yet another.
5. Dunham (32-6): Hard to believe this team is a No. 5 seed in Division V. There are power brokers in this division like No. 1 Country Day. The tough schedule the Tigers have played should have them prepared.
6. Lee (33-4): The record is fabulous and the Patriots lead all local teams with a No. 8 seed in Division II. Post-season volleyball success has not been part of Lee’s legacy. Now there is a chance to start a new tradition.
7. Parkview Baptist (19-12): This is another traditionally tough team that has taken some lumps, albeit against a very tough schedule. Can the Eagles make those losses pay dividends in the playoffs? That is a huge question.
8. St. Amant (21-18): Yes, another team from the volleyball school of hard knocks. It got the Gators a No. 7 seed in Division I and a chance to prove that where you end up, not how you start, matters most.
9. Baton Rouge High (29-12) and East Ascension (25-15): These Division I teams from different districts were 3-2 in different tourneys last weekend. EAHS is the No. 8 seed, while BRHS is No. 9. The challenge now is to turn solid success in the regular season into playoff victories that could help push each program to a higher level.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Catholic-PC, Episcopal, Live Oak, St. John.