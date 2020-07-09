Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members signed off on a letter that opposes Sen. Cleo Fields’ call to cancel athletics for K-12 public schools this fall, even though Louisiana’s number of coronavirus cases are on the rise.
Edwards said Thursday that the push by Senate Education Chairman Fields to suspend athletic events as a COVID-19 safety precaution was made with good intentions but is premature.
“I think we all have some concerns,” Edwards said. “But I don't think we're at that point in time where that decision needs to be made, and I think we need to know a little bit more.”
A group of 56 Republican state representatives — including House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and other top-ranking GOP lawmakers — penned the letter to Louisiana's education leaders, urging a normal extracurricular sports schedule as schools reopen.
In the letter, House Education Chairman Ray Garofalo called for “returning our students and athletes to the classroom and sports fields as soon as possible for the upcoming school year in as safe a manner as practicable given the circumstances.”
Seven Republican senators also signed the letter, which was sent to Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, the LHSAA and Sandy Holloway, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
While Edwards has sounded the alarm about hospitalization numbers and case spikes, he's been hesitant to tighten restrictions on businesses, call for school closures or suggest a specific approach to sports events.
Republican Rep. Tanner Magee, the House's second-ranking member, also sent his own letter to Holloway, objecting to Fields’ letter.
LHSAA refutes reports
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said alternative season dates circulated by some media outlets following Thursday’s football advisory committee meeting were false information.
Bonine said the committee of football coaches discussed a wide range of topics that that might be considered should COVID-19 force the LHSAA to delay the start of its 2020-21 seasons. Bonine said no plan was approved.
“There was no plan or any alternate schedule approved,” Bonine said. “There was discussion. I will go on the record saying this, any information about what the LHSAA will do is going to come from Eddie Bonine and the LHSAA office."