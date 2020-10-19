BR.mtcarmelstjosephs.100820.07.jpg
Buy Now

St. Joseph’s Grace Toler hits the ball over against Mt. Carmel during the match up held at St. Joseph Academy on Wednesday.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

All Divisions

1. Parkview Baptist (16-2) and St. Joseph’s Academy (13-3): Division IV PBS had its 13-match winning streak snapped by Teurlings Catholic over the weekend. Division I SJA has won four straight, including a win over Teurlings.

3. St. Amant (12-5): The Gators are 5-0 in Division I, District 4. Their lone losses in October were two New Orleans powers Dominican and Country Day.

4. Dutchtown (16-4): With four wins last week, the Griffins will be riding high going into their Division I, District 4 showdown with St. Amant on Wednesday.

5. St. Michael (12-3): Going into Monday’s key Division III, District 5 contest at Brusly, the Warriors had posted eight straight victories.

6. The Dunham School (11-6): The Tigers are unbeaten to date in Division IV, District 3 with a showdown vs. Parkview looming later this month.

7. Liberty (9-3): By winning six of their past eight matches, the Patriots are on a roll and also are 5-0 in Division II, District 4.

8. Ascension Catholic (11-7): A 3-1 mark last week with the lone loss being to Division III power E.D. White boosts the Bulldogs in the rankings.

9. Central (8-8): Again, the record is misleading for the Division I Wildcats, who had losses to SJA and Dunham last week.

10. Madison Prep (10-4): The Chargers have won seven straight and their lone loss in Division II, District 4 is to Liberty.

On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, Episcopal, St. John, University.

View comments