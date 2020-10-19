All Divisions
1. Parkview Baptist (16-2) and St. Joseph’s Academy (13-3): Division IV PBS had its 13-match winning streak snapped by Teurlings Catholic over the weekend. Division I SJA has won four straight, including a win over Teurlings.
3. St. Amant (12-5): The Gators are 5-0 in Division I, District 4. Their lone losses in October were two New Orleans powers Dominican and Country Day.
4. Dutchtown (16-4): With four wins last week, the Griffins will be riding high going into their Division I, District 4 showdown with St. Amant on Wednesday.
5. St. Michael (12-3): Going into Monday’s key Division III, District 5 contest at Brusly, the Warriors had posted eight straight victories.
6. The Dunham School (11-6): The Tigers are unbeaten to date in Division IV, District 3 with a showdown vs. Parkview looming later this month.
7. Liberty (9-3): By winning six of their past eight matches, the Patriots are on a roll and also are 5-0 in Division II, District 4.
8. Ascension Catholic (11-7): A 3-1 mark last week with the lone loss being to Division III power E.D. White boosts the Bulldogs in the rankings.
9. Central (8-8): Again, the record is misleading for the Division I Wildcats, who had losses to SJA and Dunham last week.
10. Madison Prep (10-4): The Chargers have won seven straight and their lone loss in Division II, District 4 is to Liberty.
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, Episcopal, St. John, University.