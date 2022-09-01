Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group.
Jaiden Ausberry
LB University
6-1, 210
A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
Rickie Collins
QB Woodlawn
6-3, 190
Yes, #rickiereconsidered and committed to LSU. He passed for 1,930 yards and 16 TDs as a junior and is the key to Panthers’ quest for postseason success.
Eli Holstein
QB Zachary
6-5, 230
The Alabama commitment passed for 3,228 yards and 30 TDs in 2002 and seeks a LHSAA title, Metro and 5A MVP for a second time — a football triple double.
Kaleb Jackson
RB Liberty
5-11, 215
Rushed for 2,031 yards and 29 TDs in the Patriots’ varsity debut in 2021. This LSU commitment faces a huge challenge with Liberty’s the move to Class 5A.
Shelton Sampson Jr.
WR Catholic
6-4, 195
Seeing the namesake of a Redemptorist star rise to prominence and commit to LSU is quite a story. Up next? Can Sampson crack the 1,000 yards receiving barrier.