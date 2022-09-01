NO.div1football.120521.455.jpg

Catholic of Baton Rouge's Shelton Sampson, left, is closely defended by Jesuit's Tyler Austin on an incomplete pass play during the second half of the Division I state high school football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Catholic won 14-10.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group.

BR.ausberrycommits.080522 TS 385.jpg

University High School linebacker Jaiden Ausberry practices during kickoff return drills Thursday morning, Aug. 4, 2022, before announcing his college commitment Thursday night.

Jaiden Ausberry

LB University

6-1, 210

A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.

NO.woodlawndestrehan.112021.839.JPG

Woodlawn High School's Rickie Collins (1) runs the ball as Destrehan High School's Anthony Robinson (5), left, defends in Destrehan on Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Rickie Collins

QB Woodlawn

6-3, 190

Yes, #rickiereconsidered and committed to LSU. He passed for 1,930 yards and 16 TDs as a junior and is the key to Panthers’ quest for postseason success.

BR.sevenonseven.102322 HS 927.JPG

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein throws a pass during week three of seven-on-seven, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Zachary High School in Zachary, La.

Eli Holstein

QB Zachary

6-5, 230

The Alabama commitment passed for 3,228 yards and 30 TDs in 2002 and seeks a LHSAA title, Metro and 5A MVP for a second time — a football triple double.

BR.stmliberty.112021 HS 745.JPG

Liberty's Kaleb Jackson (2) slips the tackle by St. Thomas More's Alex Bares (98) on the carry in a Division II quarterfinal playoff game, Friday, November 19, 2021, at BREC's Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Kaleb Jackson

RB Liberty

5-11, 215

Rushed for 2,031 yards and 29 TDs in the Patriots’ varsity debut in 2021. This LSU commitment faces a huge challenge with Liberty’s the move to Class 5A.

BR.stpaulscatholic.006.112721

Catholic receiver Shelton Sampson runs upfield after catching a pass against St. Pauls on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Shelton Sampson Jr.

WR Catholic

6-4, 195

Seeing the namesake of a Redemptorist star rise to prominence and commit to LSU is quite a story. Up next? Can Sampson crack the 1,000 yards receiving barrier.

