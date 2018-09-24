Robert Mahfouz did not have a real feel for Mississippi Association of Independent Schools football before the season started. But Mahfouz entered his first season as the Central Private coach with a good feeling about his team.
The Rebels (4-2) have proven their coach to be right with some impressive wins. After beating Amite School Center 40-0 last Friday, CPS hosts Bowling Green School (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I am pleased with how we’ve played,” said Mahfouz, most recently an assistant at Live Oak High. “We’ve been in every game. Against Centreville a couple of weeks ago, we had chances, and they won it in overtime. We continue to get better, and we know this is a crucial part of our district (5-3A) schedule.”
The Rebels have a 35-man roster that consists of 27 players in grades 9-12. A number of starters are two-way players. Mahfouz’s team got an added boost from a group of baseball players who had not previously played on the football team.
“Before our first game I asked the guys who were going to play in their first football game to raise their hands and there were six or seven,” Mahfouz said. “Some of those guys are the baseball players. They give us some extra athleticism, and they have adapted quickly.”
There have been adjustments by the returning players also, including Kaleb Fontenot, who plays running back, wide receiver and quarterback, depending on the situation. Fontenot also played a key role in recruiting his baseball teammates to join the football team.
“I told them playing football would make them bigger, stronger and faster for baseball,” Fontenot said. “On top of that, there’s nothing like playing football on a Friday night. You can see the difference from last year when we played seven or eight freshmen on defense. We are more experienced and confident. I just play where they need me.”
Franklinton-based Bowling Green is enjoying a resurgence of its own under first-year coach Boomer Nunez. Quarterback Johntae McDowell, a transfer from St. Paul’s, is a top player for BGS.
PBS vs. Southern Lab on Thursday
Southern Lab is now scheduled to host Parkview Baptist on Thursday night instead of Friday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. The date change was announced Monday by the two schools.
“It was a logistical thing for us,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “The change was made so that we would be able to host the game here on campus.”
Southern Lab (3-1) of Class 1A has won two straight since losing to University High in Week 2. Parkview (0-4), a Class 4A team, seeks its first win.