Baker High School's football fans truly have plenty to cheer about. Their team is 7-4 and the Buffaloes get to do something Friday night that they have not done in 12 years — host a playoff game.
Baker has turned it around after finishing 3-7 last season. The 17th-seeded Buffaloes defeated No. 16 Marksville 18-12 last week in Class 3A first-round playoff action, but it gets tougher for the Buffaloes
Baker entertains No. 1 Iota on Friday in regional action. Baker hosted two playoff games on the way to the quarterfinals in 2006. Baker, which won state football titles in 1947 and 1950 and was state runner-up in 2001, missed the playoffs eight times between 2008-2016.
“The citizens of Baker wanted us to host a playoff game and we’re excited to be able to accomplish that goal,” Baker third-year coach Eric Randall said. “We have a whole new attitude here. Last year we made the playoffs and were a young team after several years of not making the playoffs. Our linemen up front are one of our strengths.”
Baker linemen to watch include Dillon Cage (6-foot, 292 pounds), Jalen Gross (6-4, 268) and Thomas Benton (6-0, 250). The linemen have helped open holes for junior Desmond Windon (5-8, 162), who has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 30 touchdowns.
Windon has 111 carries for 1093 yards and 18 TDs this season.
“I think it’s great that we’re having a home game,” Windon said. “Our line has opened up a lot of big holes and they move downfield and continue to block. I like to get outside and in open space.”
Another key player for Baker is senior receiver/strong safety Bryant Williams (6-1, 185), who has 16 catches for 349 yards and four TDs and two interceptions on the season.
“I know every time the ball is in the air, it has got to be mine,” Williams said. “I take pride in blocking downfield. I really like the work ethic of Desmond Windon. We all work hard in practice.
“Baker High used to be a powerhouse school and we’re doing everything we can to get back to that level.”
Randall said four-year starter Williams had a breakout year as a senior.
“He’s had to be patient as a receiver and he sure has made some timely catches this season,” Randall said.
Williams said he respects Randall as a man.
“He coaches us in many aspects of our life besides football,” Williams said. “He knows how to carry himself.”
“Coach Randall works on building us as students, citizens and men,” Windon said. “All the football stuff falls in line after that.”
Randall said his team is prepared to play top-seeded Iota after facing defending state champions University and West Feliciana in district.
“We respect Iota, but they won’t rattle us,” Randall said.