Boys
at ULM’s Fant Coliseum in Monroe
Division IV (2A)
Team scores: 1. Many, 48. 2. Pope John Paul II, 31. 3. Winnfield, 20. 4. Menard, 19. 5. Delhi Charter, 17. 6. Episcopal, 17. 7. Rosepine, 16. 8. Northlake Christian, 13. 9. Port Barre, 11. 10. D’Arbonne Woods Charter, 11. 11. Pine, 10. 12. Notre Dame, 7. 13. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6. 14. Catholic Hig-NI, 5. 15. Port Allen, 3. 16. Springfield, 3. Delcambre, 3. French Settlement, 2.
Top individuals
Weight classes with name, school, squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight.
114: 1. Demario Woods, Many, 275-140-325-740. 2. Aiden Fairchild, Pope John Paul II, 255-105-285-645. 3. Jeremiah Williams, Many, 225-125-280-630.
123: 1. Braeden Arceneaux, Pine, 335-170-380-885. 2. Chase Higginbotham, Many, 305-185-345-835. 3. Maxwell Skidmore, Pope John Paul II, 300-165-335-800.
132: 1. Luke Rhodes, Delhi, 380-250-375-1005. 2. Victor Abene, St. Thomas Aquinas, 350-165-400-915. 3. Ethan Williams, Many, 325-170-370-865.
148: 1. Sardavion Darwin, Many, 405-225-490-1120. 2. Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 405-235-475-1115. 3. Tristen Nolen, Rosepine, 410-255-420-1085.
165: 1. London Williams, Many, 615-285-625-1525. 2. Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 425-245-475-1145. 3. Trey Quillen, Delhi, 435-235-455-1125.
181: 1. Alex Adams, Winnfield, 500-325-585-1410. 2. Carlos Alejo, D’Arbonne Woods, 435-250-480-1165. 3. Dutch Kor, Many, 450-225-480-1155.
198: 1. Isiah McCrory, Notre Dame, 585-350-550-1485. 2. Gabriel Williams, Menard, 495-345-575-1415. 3. Travon Nichols, Winnfield, 500-295-600-1395.
220: 1. Cameron Kinder, Menard, 615-385-550-1550. 2. Cael McDaniel, Pope John Paul II, 545-335-540-1420. 3. Marcus Jacob, Catholic High NI, 550-315-500-1365.
242: 1. Kyron Ross, Northlake Christian, 520-290-540-1350. 2. Michael Pickney Port Barre, 525-305-515-1345. 3. Josh Hayden, Northlake Christian, 480-300-425-1205.
275: 1. Kaleb Womack, Winnfield, 500-315-500-1315. 2. Adam Miller, Many, 505-275-535-1315. 3. Collin Gill, Rosepine, 470-335-445-1250.
SHW: 1. Jack Melton, Menard, 535-335-500-1370. 2. Will Culpepper, Pope John Paul II, 550-275-455-1280. 3. Jesse Parker, Rosepine, 515-275-440-1230.
Division III (3A)
Team scores
1. Iota, 32. 2. Lutcher, 31. 3. E.D. White, 31. 4. Buckeye, 23. 5. Wossman, 20. 6. Abbeville, 15. 7. Church Point, 15. 8. Carroll, 12. 9. Grant, 10. 10. Mamou, 9. 11. Union Parish, 8. 12. Kaplan, 7. 12. Jena, 7. 14. Hannan, 5. 14. Caldwell Parish, 5. 16. Crowley, 4. 17. Erath, 3. 18. Parkview, 3. 19. St. Louis, 1.
Top individuals
114 pounds: 1. Charlie Collins, Wossman, 285-155-345-785. 2. Curley Guidry, Church Point, 245-125-265-635. 3. Sylas Guillory, Mamou, 225-115-270-610.
123: 1. Parker Seilhan, Iota, 370-220-415-1005. 2. Landon Mahler, E.D. White, 290-220-410-920. 3. Noah Benoit, E.D. White, 330-190-365-885.
132: 1. Hayden Vasseur, Iota, 395-255-435-1085. 2. Tyler Hill, Wossman, 345-180-450-975. 3. Mason Davenport, E.D. White, 325-240-385-950.
148: 1. Johnathan Francis, Carrol, 465-285-485-1235. 2. Hunter Schexnayder, E.D. White, 445-285-485-1215. 3. Jacob Stacy, Buckeye, 475-295-440-1210.
165: 1. Rocky Dufort, Kaplan, 530-370-480-1380. 2. Matt Garon, Lutcher, 460-285-480-1225. 3. Dominic Schittone, Crowley, 410-275-510-1195.
181: 1. Joseph Theall, Abbeville, 510-380-560-1450. 2. Roy Forrest, Lutcher, 465-315-475-1255. 3. Jackson Aton, Iota, 450-295-505-1250.
198: 1. Nicholas Richard, Church Point, 600-400-565-1565. 2. Clay Doucet, Iota, 560-405-575-1540. 3. Gabe Hoosier, Buckeye, 550-360-525-1435.
220: 1. Kain Deville, Buckeye, 530-315-425-1270. 2. Luke Diedrich, E.D. White, 505-310-455-1270. 3. Mark McCoy, Grant, 475-275-500-1250.
242: 1. Mitchelle LeBlanc, Buckeye, 600-470-460-1530. 2. Brandon Boudwin, Lutcher, 560-350-550-1460. 3. Trenton Meeking, Union Parish, 655-265-475-1395.
275: 1. Donald Fleming, Lutcher, 600-290-565-1455. 2. Kei’Arriyen, Abbeville, 585-385-450-1420. 3. Arlan Thibodeaux, Iota, 550-280-550-1380.
SHW: 1. James Sanders, Jena, 635-350-595-1580. 2. Isaiah Noel, Mamou, 685-360-520-1565. 3. Nolan Byeres, Hannan, 585-305-580-1470.
Division V (Class 1A, B, C)
Team scores: 1. Ascension Catholic, 36. 2. Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 35. 3. Cedar Creek, 34. 4. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 23. 5. Vermilion Catholic, 18. 6. Calvary Baptist, 16. 7. St. Mary’s Catholic, 11. 8. Slaughter Community Charter, 11. 9. Holden, 9. 10. Central Private, 9. 11. Gueydan, 8. 12. Ringgold, 7. 13. Claiborne, 7. 14. Central Catholic, 7. 15. St. Edmund, 5. 16. Glenmora, 3. 17. Elton, 2. 18. North Central, 1.
Top individuals
114: 1. Jackson Manuel, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 280-155-320-755. 2. Draven McDonald, Central Private, 255-170-320-745. 3. Dalton Creech, Calvary Baptist, 265-145-290-700.
123: 1. Jesse Johnson, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 370-175-375-920. 2. Taylor Purvis, Holden, 305-185-325-815. 3. Slade Broussard, Gueydan, 315-135-310-760.
132: 1. Jude Hebert, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 350-180-405-935. 2. Hunter Pitre, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 315-230-350-895. 3. Eli St. German, Ascension Catholic, 345-185-345-875.
148: 1. Casey Mayes, Ascension Catholic, 450-265-470-1185. 2. Lawson Lillo, Cedar Creek, 425-310-405-1140. 3. Parker Newman, Cedar Creek, 410-255-385-1050.
165: 1. Seth Noegel, Vermilion Catholic, 505-305-455-1265. 2. Joseph Pupera, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 435-320-480-1235. 3. Austin Webb, Cedar Creek, 380-290-415-1085.
181: 1. Tyrin Cummingham, Ringgold, 435-280-510-1225. 2. Owen Robinson, Cedar Creek, 465-235-475-1175. 3. Everett Johnson, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 440-235-460-1135.
198: 1. Hunter Beard, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 500-280-475-1255. 2. Andrew Cavalier, Central Catholic, 455-230-445-1130. 3. Landon Amidon, Cedar Creek, 435-275-410-1120.
220: 1. Jordan Byrd, Calvary Baptist, 630-395-475-1500. 2. Kolton Norsworthy, St. Mary’s Catholic, 485-310-525-1320. 3. Zachary Broussard, Vermilion Catholic, 485-280-485-1250.
242: 1. Carson Riley, Cedar Creek, 550-395-555-1500. 2. Donovan Teddlie, Calvary Baptist, 465-285-510-1260. 3. Jackson Jewell, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 530-270-455-1255.
275: 1. Devin Pedescleaux, Ascension Catholic, 545-285-610-1440. 2. Connor Diaz, St. Edmund Catholic, 520-365-550-1435. 3. Jayden Lavespere, Slaughter Community Charter, 475-275-540-1290.
SHW: 1. Peyton Owen, Claiborne, 435-305-530-1270. 2. Travis Cedatol, Ascension Catholic, 495-275-490-1260. 3. Joel Penalber, Holden, 505-255-485-1245.