Valencia Wilson and her team delivered the first LHSAA girls basketball title in school history for Lee High last spring in Division II.
Of course, a new season brings plenty of expectations — not all of which involve basketball. In addition to returning one of the state’s top teams, Wilson is expecting her second child in March, not long after the season ends.
“We are taking care of everything we need to with doctor visits and planning,” Wilson said. “It's going well. Practices have been going well. The girls continue to work hard. I’ve always followed the Pat Summitt philosophy where you focus on yourself and making sure you do things right.”
But a key test comes this weekend for the Patriots. The annual East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament starts Saturday at Zachary High. Lee is the top seed, followed by host Zachary and McKinley. The five-day tournament concludes with a title game set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Patriots are led by returning all-state selection Diamond Hunter, who signed with Sam Houston earlier this week.
Northwestern State signee Osha Cummings helps lead Zachary, while McKinley its new head coach, former LSU and WNBA player Temeka Johnson, is led by two notable signees, Erica Lafayette (Rutgers) and Kenyal Perry (Texas A&M).
“In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, so we want to face the best teams,” Wilson said. “The idea behind this tournament is to promote our sport. It is a tradition now. A lot of women in the area played in, like I did.”
Games begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at ZHS with No. 8 Woodlawn facing No. 9 Belaire. The top three seeds have first-round byes. Lee faces the Woodlawn-Belaire winner at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“I got to see some other teams in jamborees,” Wilson said. “This is a chance to see them in full games.”
East Baton Rouge Girls tournament
At Zachary
Saturday
Woodlawn vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Baker, 3 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Scotlandville, 4:30 p.m.
Capitol vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.