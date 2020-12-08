It is no secret that Jardin Gilbert of University and Madison Prep’s Tyrell Raby illustrate the high school football version of a triple threat athlete.
“They are the same kind of player … similar in a lot of ways,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “And no matter where they are on the field — offense, defense or special teams — they are one play away from changing a game. That is the most important thing they have in common.”
How much of a threat will the duo and their District 7-3A teams be as square off against highly regarded opponents this week? That is the question both players are eager to answer.
“When I came in as a freshman, I wanted to just play offense,” MPA’s Raby said. “But as I grew and watched the other guys around me, I saw them play on both sides of the ball and special teams, I wanted to do that too.
“This is a game we want to win so bad. The last three years we lost out in this round. For us as seniors, it is our last chance to go all the way.”
Third-seeded University (8-1) puts an eight-game winning streak on the line. The Cubs travel to No. 2 St. Thomas More (8-0) for a Division II semifinal game. Madison Prep (7-2), seeded ninth, travels to top-seeded Jennings (8-0) for a Class 3A quarterfinal. Both games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Like Raby and Gilbert, the games require little hype. The possibilities abound. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilbert ranks among Louisiana’s top 10 prospects for 2021 as a safety and does not plan to announce his college choice until Jan. 2. Raby (6-0, 175) is a top 25 prospect and committed to Memphis over the summer.
The thought of seeing Gilbert defend LSU commitment Jack Bech of STM is enticing. It could happen. The challenge is different for Raby. They Chargers must solve Jennings’ option offense that features Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson’s Travis Etienne, a former JHS star.
“Whatever it takes or whatever the team needs is what I want to provide,” Gilbert said. “I know some people are counting us out. Early in the year, I had an emotional break because I did not feel like we were living up to what we could do.
“I told the team how I felt, and things changed. I believe in myself and this team. Jack is a great player and deserves the recognition he gets. But we are talented as a group with Jeremiah Vessel, Austin Ausberry and Dillon Smith also.”
Martin said Gilbert has worked perfecting his craft as both a receiver and a defensive back and has channeled his emotions into a positive force as a leader. He says former teammates like defensive back Jordan Clark (Arizona State) and lineman Jaquelin Roy (LSU) impacted his development.
“Jardin is so talented that he can look good without a lot of practice,” Martin said. “This year he focused on getting better at the little things to be better on both sides of the ball.”
Madison Prep’s Landry Williams said Raby has done likewise, following in the footsteps of former teammates Major Burns (Georgia) and Joel Williams (Kentucky), who graduated last year.
“We have a history of guys who play both ways and on special teams,” Williams said. “It's a point of pride. By his senior year, he was prepared to take on that role. He embraced it.”
Raby says the Chargers are prepared to take on Jennings and its veer.
“We have been working hard on it,” Raby said. “It is assignment football, first and foremost.
"It is not easy to defend them and we have seen the film … we know Jennings is good. But we believe we are too.”