Local teams claimed the No. 1 playoff seed on five boys basketball brackets released by the LHSAA Monday afternoon.
Four of the five top seeds are select schools with defending champions Scotlandville (31-2) of Division I, Dunham (25-5, Division III) and Jehovah-Jireh (34-6, Division V) leading the list. University High (18-12), the Division II runner-up a year ago, is the other No. 1 seed on the select side.
Meanwhile, two-time defending Class 1A champion White Castle (23-6) is the top seed in Class 1A. The Bulldogs will host Basile (6-17) in Friday's bidistrict round.
None of the select schools will play until next week. Other Top seeds were Thibodaux (28-2) in Class 5A, Bossier (28-3) in 4A, Sophie B. Wright (29-3) in 3A and Rayville (28-6) in 2A.
