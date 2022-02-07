One topic for Louisiana’s high school wrestling coaches to debate won’t be on display at the LHSAA wrestling state tournament this weekend.
Whether to add girls wrestling — or perhaps more to the point, how to add it, is a topic in Baton Rouge and other parts of the state.
“Last year at the state tournament I had four coaches ask, ‘Hey, when are we going to get this girls thing going?’ ” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “There are more opportunities now for girls to wrestle than ever before.
“Over the next few years there will be more open positions on college teams than there will be girls to wrestle. I believe it will generate more interest in the sport. We’ve got to get it off the ground.”
The two-day LHSAA tourney begins Friday at the Raising Canes River Center. Bible plans to speak to the LHSAA’s coaches during a prestate tournament meeting set for Thursday.
That discussion will be two-fold — to gauge interest and develop a potential path for the LHSAA to add girls wrestling. Bible and others have discussed possibilities with LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell, who coordinates wrestling.
Iowa announced it will add women’s wrestling in 2023-24, becoming the first Power 5 school to do so in five months. Women’s wrestling has found its footing on the college level at more than 40 Division II-III colleges, 42 junior colleges and 37 NAIA schools.
Since 2018, more than 20 states have added high school girls wrestling, including Florida, Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama.
For Louisiana schools and the LHSAA it is a complicated. MacDowell said 50 girls registered to wrestle as boys at 27 LHSAA schools — a practice that has been allowed for years — when the season started.
Under LHSAA bylaws, 80 schools must offer a sport or pledge to offer it, making a “build it and they will come” mantra a nonstarter. The cost of purchasing a mat and other equipment is also a factor.
The LHSAA lists 90 boys wrestling schools in three divisions on its website. Can those numbers add up to make girls wrestling possible? Bible and other local coaches say they can.
“Just like any other sport this is something that the membership has to look at adopting,” MacDowell said. “When we did the initial survey for bass fishing a few years ago, 140-something schools said they were interested. We have 84 schools currently participating in a probationary pilot program.”
Pilot programs are not new. Bowling and powerlifting were pilot programs. Coaches like Bible have had female siblings of wrestlers eager to compete for years.
Sara Daley wrestles at 113 pounds for Bible’s Panthers this season. Baton Rouge High had seven girls registered. Zachary, Dutchtown and East Ascension also have girls registered on their teams. Most of the girls competing are part of club programs run in the offseason.
Bible’s idea to meet the LHSAA’s 80-school requirement is basic. Hold a high school girls club season that runs parallel to the high school boys season.
Girls club teams would have separate tournaments and competitions. He said colleagues in another state used a similar approach.
“As a coach at an all-boys school, I don’t have a dog in the hunt. But there are things we have already figured out,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Girls already go through the same weight management process as boys.
“You can add a girls division at the state meet without adding any additional time or days. You add one more mat for the finals. It can work.”