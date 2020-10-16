University quarterback Brock Slaton tossed three first-half touchdown passes to help power the Cubs to a 33-14 District 7-3A victory over host Parkview Baptist on Friday night.
Slaton tossed a 19-yard touchdown to Jason Barnes with 5:53 left in the first quarter. He connected with Kellen Ross (47 yards) and Jardin Gilbert (19 yards) in the second quarter. University's Derrick Graham scored on runs of 34 and 6 yards in the third quarter to open up the game.
University (2-1, 2-0 in 7-3A) also played well defensively. The Cubs sacked Parkview Baptist quarterback Roman Mula eight times. Mula had 14 carries for minus-29 yards. Parkview dropped to 2-1 and 1-1 in 7-3A.
Mula scored on a 1-yard run with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter to cut University's lead to 12-7.
How it was won
University drove 70 yards in five plays in the final minute of the first half. Slaton scrambled for a good gain, but Parkview was penalized for tackling him out of bounds. Three plays later Slaton found Gilbert in the back of the end zone for the 19-yard score that put the Cubs up 19-7 at halftime.
University drove 52 yards in four plays to open the third quarter. Graham completed the drive with his 34-yard TD to put the Cubs up 26-7.
A high snap to Parkview punter Gus Tuttle gave University good field position. Tuttle was swarmed by six Cubs. University took over at the Parkview 6-yard line. Graham scored on his 6-yard run on the next play and the Cubs led 33-7.
Parkview roared back with a three-play, 71-yard drive. Mula was sacked for a 9-yard loss on first down. Two plays later, he tossed a 78-yard score to speedy Andre Haynes. It was the only pass completed by Mula that covered more than 8 yards. University limited the Eagles to mostly short catches. Mula completed 11 of 19 passes for 121 yards with one interception.
Player of the game
Brock Slaton, University
Slaton completed 14 of 21 passes for 191 yards with no interceptions. He displayed good footwork and was able to complete passes on the run. Slaton connected with seven different receivers. Trevor Evans had four catches for 22 yards. Gilbert had three catches for 53 yards, and Barnes had two catches for 56 yards.
Slaton avoided the rush and was sacked just once. University ran a fast-paced offense and got its plays off quickly.
They said it
Andy Martin, University coach: "Each week we're showing improvement. Our passing game was much better this week. Roman Mula is a very good player. Our secondary did a good job of jamming wide receivers and cutting down throwing lines. We also put some pressure on him up front, and that was big. I thought we did a good job on defense. We have a lot of speed on defense. Parkview is always a battle."
Notable
University's backup quarterback Christian Ard tossed two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Making picks for the Eagles were Gavin Daniel and Jeremiah Deverteuil. Micah Johnson led the Eagles with six catches for 33 yards. Haynes had two catches for 80 yards.
Austin Ausberry had a first-quarter interception for the Cubs. He jumped the route and made a diving pick.
Graham rushed 14 times for 82 yards to pace the Cubs.
University scored on its first possession. The Cubs drove 48 yards in seven plays.