Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (8-1): The Bears have won eight straight and head into Thursday’s showdown with Zachary after a solid 38-0 win over Scotlandville.
2, Zachary (7-1): Just like Catholic, the Broncos won big last week and the District 4-5A title is on the line as the teams meet for the first time since 2018 on Thursday.
3, Lutcher (8-1): The 4A Bulldogs have won seven straight in impressive fashion and can lock up the 7-4A title with a Friday win
4, Denham Springs (7-2), Dutchtown (5-3), East Ascension (5-4): Three teams and two games of note. If East Ascension beats Dutchtown, the Spartans win 5-5A title outright. Wins by Dutchtown and DSHS win could make it a three-way tie.
7, Scotlandville (5-4): The Hornets look to regroup after a Week 9 loss in which little worked on offense. The return of two OL starters should help.
8, Plaquemine (9-0) and West Feliciana (9-0): These new 6-4A rivals meet Friday to decide the 6-4A title and offer a glimpse of their prowess ahead of the playoffs.
10, Woodlawn (4-5) and Walker (6-3): Woodlawn faces Scotlandville Friday looking to boost its hopes ahead of the playoffs. Walker stands between Denham Springs a possible share of the 5-5A title.
On the outside looking in: Central, Istrouma, McKinley.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (8-1): Eight straight wins are nice, but the focus this week is a road game at E.D White to decide the District 8-3A title.
2, University (6-3) and Madison Prep (6-3): Three points separated these 6-3A teams when they played. They are ranked among 3A elite with St. James.
4, Dunham (8-1): Eight straight wins are just part of a a solid body of work for the District 6-2A Tigers, who also are among the state's top 2A teams.
5, Parkview Baptist (8-1): The 3A Eagles handed Dunham its lone loss and have improved throughout the season. Friday’s game with U-High is a key measuring stick.
6, Episcopal (8-1): An impressive road win at East Feliciana proves the Knights have put a tough loss to Dunham behind team ahead of postseason.
7, Southern Lab (5-3): The Kittens won’t win a district title this year, but how they bounce back from a Week 9 loss to Kentwood vs. Slaughter Charter will be watched carefully.
8, Ascension Catholic (7-2): ACHS beat White Castle in Week 9 and needs one more win to lock up 8-1A title and appears to be on right track ahead of playoffs.
9, East Feliciana (5-4): Losses to Dunham and Episcopal in back-to-back weeks was tough. If the 2A Tigers put it all together they can be a postseason force in Division IV nonselect.
10, Catholic-PC (8-1): The Hornets of 6-1A are not in line to win a district title. Like others on the this list, CHSPC seeks a Week 10 win to set the tone for the playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Slaughter Community Charter White Castle.