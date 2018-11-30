DESTREHAN — Before the game, Zachary High School offensive coordinator Kenny Langlois told wide receiver Chandler Whitfield the Broncos needed his best game yet.
Whitfield had 315 all-purpose yards to set the tone for Zachary’s wild 67-57 victory over second-seeded Destrehan in a Class 5A semifinal Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“It was a mindset. … I knew my team really needed me tonight,” Whitfield said. “And it took all of us. We made plays and so did they. It wasn’t easy, but we believed we could do it.”
With the win, sixth-seeded Zachary (12-2), the defending Class 5A champion, advances to play top seed West Monroe (14-0) in the 5A title game at the LHSAA Prep Classic next Saturday. WMHS beat John Ehret 28-0 in the other semifinal.
The teams combined for 897 yards of total offense in what proved to be an unlikely shootout because of rain that fell harder in the second half.
“It was pretty crazy,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “When you are in those type situations you wonder how your team is going to react. We always talk about the next play … the next play. If you give up an 80-yard touchdown it doesn’t matter. You go on to the next play. I thought we did good job of that.”
Whitfield did much of his damage in the first half, but also was part of a third-quarter run of three touchdowns that gave the Broncos the degree of separation they needed to earn a shot at a third 5A title in four years.
The senior receiver had four catches for 101 yards and a 67-yard TD.
Whitfield finished with four kickoff returns for 173 yards, including a 91-yard return that set up a crucial TD in the final two minutes of the first half. In the second half, he had an 81-yard TD run.
LSU commitment John Emery ran for 98 yards on 18 carries an scored two TDs in the first half before leaving with a leg injury for Destrehan (12-2). In his absence, quarterback JR Blood completed 30 of 41 passes for 278 yards and three TDs.
Blood scored a TD on a 15-yard run with 5 seconds left in the game. At that point, the Wildcats were out of time.
Zachary’s Keilon Brown had 308 total yards, including 165 passing yards and two TDs and 143 rushing yards on 17 carries with two TDs. RJ Allen added 102 yards on 16 carries and scored three TDs for the winners.
They scored early and often. Brown tossed a 16-yard TD to Chris Hilton with two seconds left in the half to give Zachary a 33-30 halftime lead. But not without one last gasp. Blood just missed connecting with Quincy Brown near the Zachary goal line on the final play.
It was fitting for a half that saw the teams roll up 585 offensive yards — 300 for the Broncos and 285 for Destrehan in a steady rain. The top players did what was expected.
Kyle Edwards scored on a 5-yard run that gave Destrehan a 36-33 lead two minutes into the third quarter. Zachary scored three times — first on a 35-yard fake punt run by Sean Burrell. Defensive back James Weatherspoon stripped a DHS receiver of the ball and returned it 50 yards for a TD soon after. Whitfield’s 81-yard run made it 54-36.
“I knew Chandler Whitfield was a heck of player,” Destrehan coach Steve Robicheaux said. “We didn’t want a shootout, but we got one. They made a few more plays.”