LAKE CHARLES — Barbe High School did just enough on offense and rode the pitching hand of freshman Halie Pappion to a 6-2 Class 5A quarterfinal win over Denham Springs.
The Bucs (27-5) advanced to next week’s state tournament where they will face No. 2 Airline (28-3), which advanced with a 1-0 quarterfinal win over No. 23 Destrehan.
Pappion struck out 12 Denham Springs (23-7) batters after fanning a total of 13 in Barbe’s first two playoff wins.
“Halie just does what she does,” Barbe head coach Candyce Carter said. ”She was confident, she felt her pitches were working well and she went right at them. Being a freshman and being in the spotlight has got to be tough but she handled it with grace.”
The top of the order carried the offense for Barbe, with leadoff hitter Kylie DeHart scored three runs, second-place hitter Nyjah Fontenot had three hits, a RBI and scored a run and third-place hitter Ka’le Guillory reached base three times, scored a run and drove in another.
The Bucs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when DeHart walked, stole second and scored on a Fontenot double down the left field line. Denham Springs tied the game with a run in the third, but Barbe took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning when Grayce Guidry hit a blooper to shallow left field that fell between three Yellow Jacket defenders, scoring Fontonot and Guillory.
DeHart singled and scored on a Guillory single in the fourth inning and the Bucs got two insurance runs in the sixth when Brenna Moncrief and DeHart scored on a Denham Springs error.
“Their pitcher kept us off balance, but we did a good job of figuring out a way to score runs,” Carter said. “I would have liked to have seen the offense get more big hits, but they did when it mattered.
Rayne Minor lead Denham Springs with two hits and a run scored. She singled and scored on an error in the third inning. The final Denham Springs run came in the fourth when Charleigh Parolli singled, scored second and third, then scored on a throwing error.
Head coach Leslie Efferson-Yellot said her team made things too easy for Pappion.
“We didn’t make adjustments at the plate,” she said. “We swung at a lot of balls. We didn’t swing at good pitches and she didn’t have to throw strikes. We didn’t play well and they did. They were aggressive all game and we weren’t. We were in the final eight. Everybody’s going to be good. You have to bring your A game. You definitely can’t let people on base for free and when we did that, they capitalized by getting hits or we made errors.”