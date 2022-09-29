On paper, it looked like a mismatch. Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier knew better despite her team sweeping perennial power St. Joseph's Academy.
Two-time reigning Division I champion Dominican applied enough pressure and used depth to notch a 3-0 victory over St. Joseph’s on Thursday night at SJA.
“We know St. Joseph’s record does not represent who they are,” Chatellier said. “If they get in system, they’re tough. You have to pressure them.
“We are able to spread the offense and get the ball to different people. And tonight, I think our defense really stepped up. We made some plays on the ball we might not have made two weeks ago.”
Dominican (19-1) won by scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-15 in the matchup of rivals who played each other in two title contests. St. Joseph’s (5-10) was in it, but could not break through to win the pivotal first two sets.
“I believe this team has so much more potential than we have been able to show in a full match so far,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “You see it, and as a team and coaching staff (we) are going to continue to work to get there.”
Five players had six or more kills for Dominican. Camryn Chatellier led the way with nine kills. Anne Hardouin added seven kills, 12 digs and five aces.
It was the second straight win for Dominican, which lost its first match of the year to undefeated St. Thomas More in the SJA tourney last weekend.
Taylor Stockwell led the Redstickers with six kills and 11 digs after shifting from the libero role. Emma Evans also had six kills.
St. Joseph’s built a three-point lead twice in the first set, lost the lead and fought back to tie it 14-14 on Stockwell’s kill from the left side.
Hardouin came right back with a kill that ignited a 5-0 scoring surge for Dominican. Hardouin served three straight aces to put her team in control. A kill by Camryn Chatellier wrapped up a 25-18 victory.
“First set we were a little sluggish,” Hardouin said. “But we have a good connection as a team. We know how to set each other up. Being aggressive, going for the ball and taking risks is what works for us.”
Dominican led early in the second set. Two errors helped SJA take a 19-18 lead. A kill by O’Neil Haddad tied it and another ace by Hardouin put Dominican back in control for a 25-22 win. A five-point surge put Dominican in control early in the final set.