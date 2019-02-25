ALEXANDRIA — Family Christian held a three-point halftime lead. But ultimately, the numbers did not add up for the third-seeded Flames, who lost 52-37 to No. 2 Family Community to open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
The Division V semifinal game played at Rapides Parish Coliseum on Monday was a tale of two halves and featured some numbers high school basketball fans seldom see. For example, the winning team used offensive rebounds to put up 89 shots in 32 minutes.
“We didn’t rebound the ball well,” Family Christian coach Steve Rachal said. “We turned the ball over too much. When you do those things it is hard to win games. I don’t know if the stage we were on had anything to do with that. They made good adjustments in the second half, and they had some kids make shots that we were going to let shoot.”
Neither team shot over 26 percent from the field. Family Community’s ability to push the pace in the final half was crucial, along with 36 offensive rebounds. A total of 42 turnovers was telling for Family Christian (21-12) in its tourney debut.
Jamila Smith scored a game-high 23 points and had 18 rebounds for Family Christian. Smith made 13 of 19 free throws, but also had 10 turnovers. Jaidyn Oliver had 17 to lead Family Community, who got 14 from Alexis Parker.
Winnsboro-based Family Community (15-10) opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers by Parker. The Flames got within three at 8-5 on a Smith layup.
Family Community took and 10-5 lead into the second quarter and led most of the way. But Smith’s 11 second-quarter points put Family Christian ahead 21-18 at halftime.
“My girls started slow,” Family Community coach Terry Martin said. “We play fast, we play tough and we did that in the second. We couldn’t let them dictate the pace and slow it down.”
Despite the pleas of Martin, a former LSU men's basketball player, Family Christian kept it close in the third quarter with Smith adding 10 more points. Family Community led 35-33 going into the final period.
The fourth quarter was a different story for two reasons. Smith was held scoreless, and the Flames also got bogged down by 13 turnovers.
“As the first half went on, we got more into the game and played better,” Smith said. “We got overwhelmed in the second half.”
Rachal talked about building on the semifinal berth and looking toward the future.
“We don’t have any seniors,” Rachal said. “Nobody gave us a chance to get here. At the beginning of the year nobody knew who we were. Seventh-graders, eighth-graders and freshmen are the majority of team. We’re still learning.”